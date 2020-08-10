MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University and the Kansas Livestock Association will host a pair of field days Thursday, Aug. 13 and next Tuesday, Aug. 18 to share updates on topics important to the beef cattle industry.
The KLA/K-State field days will be held Aug. 13 at W & S Ranch Inc., owned and operated by the Weltmer family southeast of Smith Center; and Aug. 18 at G-Three Cattle Co., owned by the George family near Uniontown.
The Aug. 13 event includes discussions on leveraging genetics to achieve cow herd objectives, managing and planning for tough economic times, optimizing gain with post-weaning nutrition and combating farm stress.
On Aug. 18, the program includes a panel discussion on the utilization of cover crop grazing systems, an outlook on the markets and the geopolitical factors that affect them, optimizing cow herd efficiency and combating ag stress.
Registration for both events starts at 3 p.m. and includes a free beef dinner at 6:45 p.m. All livestock producers and others involved in the business are invited to attend. The event will be set up to ensure proper spacing to accommodate social distancing protocol. Masks will be available and hand sanitizer will be provided to each attendee.
Both events are sponsored by the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas and Bayer Animal Health. For more information including event brochures, go to KSUBeef.org or KLA.org. The educational sessions from both field days will be recorded and posted on the KLA website following the events.