Operations that raise sheep or goats in Kansas are being asked to share information through a new state survey.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture released a voluntary survey to study the economic impact of this segment of the specialty livestock industry.
The state plans to use the information to advance education, marketing, research and outreach activities for the Kansas sheep and goat sectors, according to a press release. The survey can help identify ways that the Kansas Department of Agriculture can be more responsive to grower and market needs, and producers may use this data to better understand the sheep and goat industry in their area.
The survey is open through Aug.17 at www.tinyurl.com/sheepgoat2020.
For more information, contact KDA economist Peter Oppelt at 785-564-6726 or peter.oppelt@ks.gov. Oppelt can provide a written survey or survey over the telephone.