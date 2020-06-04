MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry will host the 2020 Dr. Bob Hines Kansas Swine Classic online, including a showmanship contest, prospect and market hog shows, a skillathon and photo contest.
The deadline to register is Monday, June 15 and can be found online at bit.ly/SwineClassicEntry. The fee is $20 per entry, with a maximum of four entries per youth.
Checks should be made payable to the Kansas Swine Club and mailed to 218 Weber Hall, 1424 Claflin Road, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS 66506.
“Last year, the Dr. Bob Hines Kansas Swine Classic attracted 156 exhibitors showing 317 pigs from 45 counties,” said Joel DeRouchey, professor and the event’s coordinator. “Currently, K-State has a policy that on-campus personnel cannot host large in-person events until July 31. Thus, we are not able to host the 2020 event at the Riley County Fairgrounds.
“However, we feel strongly the show must go on and have decided to host the 2020 Dr. Bob Hines Swine Classic as a virtual event.”
The swine classic is open to Kansas youth ages 7 through 18 as of Jan. 1, 2020, to showcase their swine projects. Once their entry is received, youth will receive additional information by email to complete their registration.
The Swine Skillathon, which will be online July 9, includes three age divisions: 7-10, 11-14 and 15-18.
Youth aged 7-18 are invited to submit up to two swine-related photos between July 2-8 for the photography contest. Youth under age 7 are eligible for the coloring contest; the coloring page is located online. All coloring contest participants will receive a prize.
More information on all activities is available online. Awards and results will be announced July 15 via Facebook Live on the K-State Youth Livestock program page, @KSUYLP.
For questions, contact DeRouchey at jderouch@ksu.edu or 785-532-2280; or Lexie Hayes, youth livestock coordinator, at adhayes@ksu.edu or 785-532-1264.