MANHATTAN, Kan. — A global need for quality breeding stock and genetics is creating market opportunities for Kansas livestock producers. To meet the growing demand, the Kansas Department of Agriculture will host two livestock export seminars featuring industry experts in exporting livestock and genetics. The seminars will be on Thursday, April 2, in Hays and on Friday, April 3, in Manhattan, Kansas.
Participants should expect to learn about export strategies as well as gain an understanding of export financing and regulatory requirements. “The agenda will include a variety of topics, including technical information needed to enter the export market. Producers will learn about tools they need to take advantage of global market opportunities,” explained KDA international trade director Suzanne Ryan-Numrich.
Exports are an important part of the Kansas economy. In 2018, over $3.8 billion dollars of agricultural goods were shipped around the globe to 74 different countries.
“These export seminars are a great way to expand opportunities for communities and small businesses as they focus on growth and we build upon rural prosperity across the state of Kansas,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “Agricultural growth plays a big role in rural revitalization and the health of the Kansas economy, as agriculture contributes nearly $66 billion to the Kansas economy.” Beam added that information and education help Kansas’ small and rural agribusinesses serve as economic engines for their communities.
There is no cost to attend either seminar. Registration is now open and includes a meal; however, meals will only be guaranteed to those participants who register by Friday, March 27. Find out more and register at: agriculture.ks.gov/international.
Additionally, KDA is offering two upcoming opportunities for Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses to participate in State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant trade missions: VICTAM Asia/Petfood Forum Asia, Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday through Thursday, March 24-26; and NAMPO Harvest Day, Bothaville, South Africa, Tuesday through Friday, May 12-15. Additional trade missions for seedstock producers are tentatively scheduled for 2020 including to Aguascalientes, Mexico, Thursday through Monday, April 23-27; Argentina, late July; and Costa Rica, late August. Interested persons should contact Ryan-Numrich at suzanne.numrich@ks.gov or 785-564-6704.