Every other year, K-State Research and Extension and the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry host a Livestock Fair Management Clinic for county fair board members, Extension agents, and other adult volunteers involved in local livestock fair management and leadership. This professional development opportunity consists of an activity-filled day to increase awareness and learn how different county fairs operate and provide a forum for open communication for individuals with local livestock fairs across Kansas.
There will be two different locations on two different days with the same general agenda: Tuesday, April 7, at the Sedgwick County Extension Office in Wichita, and Wednesday, April 8, at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Oakley.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided. The agenda includes:
8:45–9:15 a.m. Registration
9:15–9:30 a.m. Welcome
9:30–10:45 a.m. County Fair Board Structure and Management
10:45–11 a.m. Break
11–11:30 a.m. Fair Insurance
11:30–noon p.m. Showmanship & Round Robin Structure
Noon–1 p.m. Lunch (provided)
1–1:45 p.m. Official 4-H Livestock Policies and Extension's Role at County Fairs
1:45–2:45 p.m. Livestock Show Management & Premium Sales
2:45–3 p.m. Open Forum Questions & Discussion
3 p.m. Wrap-up and Adjourn
Registration is $15/person and is due by Friday, March 27, 2020. Checks can be made payable to "KSU-ASI" and mailed to Livestock Fair Management Clinic, Attn: Lexie Hayes, 214 Weber Hall, KSU, Manhattan, KS 66506.
For a registration form and a detailed agenda, please visit the website, www.YouthLivestock.KSU.edu. Information is linked to the event on the calendar at the top of the page. If you have any questions, please contact Lexie Hayes at 785-532-1264 or adhayes@ksu.edu; Joel DeRouchey at 785-532-2280 or jderouch@ksu.edu; or Pam Van Horn at 785-532-5800 or pvanhorn@ksu.edu.