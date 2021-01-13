Making dollars out of decisions

Each webinar will begin at 7 p.m Central Time and will last for about an hour.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Dr. Bob Weaber, Kansas State University
"Making Selection Successful: Aligning trait emphasis with market endpoints."
Selection pressure is a scarce commodity and producers should carefully align selection decisions and breeding systems to make environmentally adapted replacement females and market targeted calves.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Justin Sexton, Performance Livestock Analytics
"Value of Connected Data"
The ability to convert data into decisions is a key value driver across the supply chain. This presentation will review emerging and existing tools to improve decision accuracy and timeliness.