Pomona rancher receives Breeder’s Choice at 2020 National Western Stock Show

For the second consecutive year, American Gelbvieh Association Futurity members selected a purebred Gelbvieh bull, JRI Bottom Line 254G9, owned by Judd Ranch, Pomona, Kansas, as the best at the Breeder’s Choice Gelbvieh Bull Futurity. Polled and double black homozygous, Bottom Line had an actual weaning weight of 950 and a yearling weight of 1,336.
Judd Ranch’s Balancer entry, JRI Alan 68G3, was voted runner-up from among a highly competitive group of Balancer bulls. This polled black homozygous son of JRI General Patton had a yearling scrotal measurement of 41.8 cm and an actual weaning weight of 1,055 lbs.
“These two honors mean a great deal to us because our fellow Gelbvieh and Balancer breeders who belong to the AGA’s Futurity determine the winners and runners-up of the Futurity,” stated Dave Judd of Judd Ranch.
“As a member of the AGA’s Futurity group, each of us breeders vote for the bulls that most closely fit our ideal. We are looking for that bull that not only looks super good on paper — pedigree and performance — but excels in phenotype. Like most members, I always vote for the bull that is the most complete package.”
Judd Ranch’s winning continued the following day, Jan. 12, during the American Gelbvieh Association’s Pen Show in the stockyards in Denver, Colo. Judd Ranch exhibited the Grand Champion Pen of 3 Gelbvieh bulls, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3 Gelbvieh bulls, Grand Champion Pen of 5 Gelbvieh bulls, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3 Balancer bulls and the Grand Champion Pen of 5 Balancer bulls.
Jack Ward, a Hereford breeder and executive vice president of the American Hereford Association, judged the Gelbvieh and Balancer pen show.
“It’s hard to poke a hole at these guys,” Ward commented prior to naming Judd Ranch’s Pen of 3 Gelbvieh bulls Grand Champion. “They have muscle, phenotype, substance and are sound. I am very, very impressed on their scan data.”
Ribeye area for the three mid-January and mid-February black, polled yearlings was 15.11, 15.02 and 15.23 sq. in. The pen posted an average weight of 1,222 lbs. and average pen weight per day of age of 3.53 lbs.
Judd Ranch’s Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3 Gelbvieh was a set of red, homozygous polled yearlings. Ward complimented these three on their “muscle, tone and excellent feet and legs.” The three bulls averaged 790 lbs. actual weaning weight, 1,152 lbs. yearling weight and 38.5 cm scrotal circumference.
Ward described Judd Ranch’s Grand Champion Pen of 5 Gelbvieh as having “tremendous merit, a lot of quality and length and uniform in look.” He praised the bulls for having “beautiful numbers for calving ease” and “you gotta appreciate their scrotal development.”
Judd Ranch’s three black, polled Balancers named Reserve Grand Champion were a set of yearling that posted an average pen weight of 1,231 lbs. and an average pen weight per day of age of 3.62 lbs.
“These bulls are impressive in terms of structure and on paper, particularly their calving ease,” Ward stated. “They have growth, length and walk out smoothly.”
Judd Ranch’s entry into the Balancer Pen of 5 division was a set of black, polled bulls that had an average yearling scrotal circumference of 39.5 cm. Ward said he went with these bulls for his Grand Champion Pen of 5 due to their “uniformity in type and kind, excellent calving ease numbers and the structure of their feet and legs.”
Throughout the Pen Show, Ward urged cattlemen to look at the bulls in the show, then go to the sales.
Judd Ranch’s 42nd Gelbvieh, Balancer and Red Angus bull sale will be conducted Saturday, March 7, at the ranch, Pomona, Kan. Approximately 200 fall-born bulls, 17 to 19 months of age, and 125 spring yearling bulls will sell. The fall-born bulls posted an average birth weight of 80 lbs. and an actual weaning weight of 838 lbs. The spring yearlings posted an average birth weight of 83 lbs. and actual weaning weight of 828 lbs. The offering includes black and red bulls, with all bulls being polled. All come from Dam of Merit/ Dam of Distinction families.