Pomona rancher receives Breeder’s Choice at 2020 National Western Stock Show

Grand Champion Balancer Pen of 5 at the 2020 National Western Stock Show was exhibited by Judd Ranch. The pen, comprised of black polled Balancers, had a yearling scrotal circumference of 39.5 cm. Many of these bulls and others in Judd Ranch’s Grand Champion Gelbvieh Pen of 5, Grand Champion Gelbvieh Pen of 3, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3 and Reserve Grand Champion Balancer Pen of 3 sell March 7 at the ranch, Pomona, Kansas.