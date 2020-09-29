The Kansas Sheep Symposium dates have been changed to Oct. 30-31, at the same location of the Hilton Garden Inn in Hays, Kan. Please follow Kansas Sheep Association on Facebook for updates to the schedule and speaker lineup, as well as registration and hotel reservation information. There will also be industry updates and announcements on the symposium speakers, who will cover a variety of topics regarding management, marketing and nutrition.
A much larger trade show is on tap for this year, as well as door prizes and a silent auction.
Major sponsors of the event are Purina Animal Nutrition, The Kansas Sheep Council, Superior Farms, the Kansas Farm Bureau, and Merck.
Contact Matt Benz at benzmatt@hotmail.com or 701-870-4135 for more information.