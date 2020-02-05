GIRARD, Kan. — Kansas State University’s Southeast Research and Extension Center will host the Tamegrass Stocker Field Day on Thursday, Feb. 20 to help the area’s producers improve the health, nutrition and pasture management for their cattle herds.
“Managing cattle on such tamegrasses as fescue and Bermudagrass requires some specific managerial aspects to be able to grow cattle and forage efficiently,” said Jaymelynn Farney, the beef systems specialist in the Southeast Area Research and Extension Center.
The field day is co-sponsored by Kansas State University and supporting businesses and companies.
“Even though we will focus on tamegrasses, more than half the speakers at the event will provide beneficial information to any cattle producer growing stocker cattle,” Farney said.
The meeting will be held at the Greenbush Education Center near Girard (947 W. Hwy 47) from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The agenda topics include:
• Limit feeding stocker cattle — Dale Blasi, K-State Research and Extension
• Methods to detect bovine respiratory disease early — John Richeson, West Texas A&M
• Internal parasite control for stockers — Gregg Hanzlicek, K-State College of Veterinary Medicine
• Cattle management on tamegrass: supplements, implants and pasture — Paul Beck, Oklahoma State University
• Tamegrass pasture establishment and management — Dale Helwig, K-State Research and Extension, Cherokee County
Registration costs $10, which includes a pot roast lunch. Interested persons are asked to register by Feb. 13 by contacting Farney at jkj@ksu.edu, or 620-820-6125. Registration is also available online at www.southeast.ksu.edu/field_days.
The meeting is hosted by the K-State Southeast Research and Extension Center, Southwind and Wildcat Extension Districts, Cherokee County Extension, Elanco Animal Health, Vigortone, Frontier Farm Credit, Mountain View Seeds, American Bank and Midcontinent Livestock Supplements.