There’s a poultry paradox in Kansas agriculture.
Kansas leads the nation in game bird production. It’s consistently the second or third producer every year, depending on whether you’re looking at the percentages of birds harvested or hatched. The state has also made its mark on commercial egg and pullet production — albeit to a lesser degree — as well as turkey production. But when it comes to broilers, the numbers tank to near zero.
It’s a situation that frustrates Scott Beyer, Kansas State University Research and Extension’s one and only poultry specialist.
“The largest part of the poultry industry is not at all located in the state,” Beyer said. “Most of it, in my opinion, is lack of understanding. Unfortunately for us, we’ve missed out on a lot of economic opportunities.”
The poultry industry has full-circle benefits, Beyer explained, because in poultry, one person’s trash is another person’s cash.
Currently, Kansas farmers rely on other states to ship in phosphorus to fertilize their fields. With poultry in the state, phosphorus from chicken litter would be readily available — and with poultry on the farm, phosphorus would be free. But there isn’t a push from Kansas farmers to have poultry litter made available.
“Growers don’t think of poultry litter as a supplement because it isn’t found anywhere,” Beyer said. “It’s not at the co-op. So they don’t know about it.”
Ultimately, Beyer said bringing broiler production to the state could have an explosive effect on the economy.
During the Aug. 3 overview of the poultry industry in the virtual 2020 Kansas Ag Summit, Josh Roe, vice president of market development and public policy at Kansas Corn, said it plainly — poultry is the top customer of corn in the United States. Dennis Hupe, director of field services at Kansas Soybean, reported that poultry is also the largest livestock consumer of soy and corn meals.
Just one new poultry processing facility in Kansas could consume an additional 8.33 million bushels of corn, and 3.78 million bushels of soybeans, Roe added.
If Kansas could grow its broiler industry, instead of shipping out grain to the heavy hitter broiler states — Georgia, Alabama and Arkansas — Beyer said, more Kansas corn, soybeans and sorghum would stay in Kansas to feed its own birds. Farmers would save the hundreds of thousands of dollars they normally funnel into purchasing phosphorus, and minimize their water use — and grain farmers would see better profits.
Broiler production in Kansas could also lead to more profits from value-added pet food products, which is one of the state’s top commercial industries.
“It’s one big composting and recycling project, that’s the way I look at it,” Beyer said. “It’s perplexing to me that the whole system isn’t looked at as a whole.”
Beyer said in order for Kansas to become a full spectrum poultry producer, it will require education — for growers and non-growers alike.
During his Kansas Ag Summit presentation on the poultry industry, Beyer said it’s crucial for industry experts to begin a conversation with Kansans about their concerns with poultry growing, so they can erase the stigma and tap a vein into commerce.
“People outside of agriculture have a hard time understanding modern agriculture,” Beyer began. “Most people think if they can see a building, they can smell a building, and that’s where it starts.
“Poultry isn’t grown like it used to be. It’s not a backyard flock. It is a multi-million dollar complex, even on a family farm.”
Those high-tech poultry facilities come with unique advantages, he added.
In a climate where farm youth aren’t staying on the farm like they used to, poultry production offers the opportunity of a farm lifestyle to a much broader scope of Americans.
“To get started in ag without someone handing you the keys (to the family farm), that’s tough,” he said. “With commercial poultry production, someone just hands you the keys. You get a loan that you pay off in 10 years or so, and you immediately become part of the farm community.”
It also holds the key to breathing life into small Kansas towns, bringing people and commerce back to those dwindling communities.
He added that the coronavirus pandemic has already changed the shape of the poultry industry, and he predicts processing plants will ramp up to a high degree of automation — potentially full automation — much sooner than previously thought. With the level of technical skills required to run computers and machines at these high-tech plants, Beyer said he thinks the higher quality job openings of the meat processing industry will be much more attractive to communities that may otherwise bear resistance.
“These are not entry-level jobs,” he said. “Eventually, there’s only going to be 200 jobs instead of 1,000. The number of positions needed in packing plants reduces about every six months.
“It’s an industry that’s only going to get cooler as it gets older, with more technology and more automation.”