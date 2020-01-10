Graduates of the 2019 YSA class include (front row, from left) Clinton Laflin, Russell; Grace Hammer, Sharon Springs; Hannah Brass, Medicine Lodge; Ashley Fitzsimmons, Longmont, CO; Jamie Holeman, Bronson; Jessalyn Strahm, Sabetha; Heather Hill, Satanta; (middle row) Socorro Martinez, Liberal; Cami Roth, Sterling; Patrick Turner, Ingalls; Carl Clawson, Ulysses; Thomas Thayer, LaCygne; Dalton Rutledge, Plains; Michaela Peterson, Dodge City; (back row) Bryce Barnett, Muscotah; Taylor Hughes, Pratt; Evan Woodbury, Quenemo; Reed Koop, Abilene; Clayton Jarnagin, Protection; Garrett McKinney, Walton.