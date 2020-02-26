Young Stockmen’s Academy kicks off with first meeting

Pictured is the 2020 YSA class (front row, from left) Trevor Haun, Fall River; Katie Campbell, Leoti; Darcy Reeve, Garden City; Clara Cross, Minneapolis; Brian Carlton, Larned; Julie Hiesterman, Palmer; Austin Pacey, Salina; and Audrey Schultz, Andover, (back row) Matthew Harrison, White City; Trent Johnson, Fort Scott; Colton Lowry, Almena; Josh Johnson, Saint Francis; Justin Shields, Colby; Chris Mushrush, Strong City; Matthew Rezac, Onaga; Derek Neal, Wamego; Cayden Daily, Great Bend; Clayton Kershner, Rush Center; Brandt Skinner, Leonardville; Not pictured Brooke Boulware, Scott City.