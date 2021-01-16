Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Hosts celebrity chef Jet Tila for 'Virtual Roast and Toast 2.0'

On Dec. 3, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. hosted a virtual “Roast and Toast” food influencer holiday event teaching a select group of food influencers how to cook the perfect Prime Rib Roast. The event brought together the group of 18 for an exclusive evening with internationally known, co-host of Iron Chef America, and reoccurring judge on the Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen, Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay and Guy’s Grocery Games, Chef Jet Tila.
The “Virtual Roast and Toast” is the latest effort from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, on behalf of the Beef Checkoff, to educate food influencers and reach and inspire a wider audience of consumers to enjoy a delicious beef meal. During the event, the influencers had the chance to engage with Chef Tila and ask questions. They will use the information they learned in social posts encouraging their audiences to cook a Prime Rib Roast.
“While we weren’t able to host an in-person event this year, it was great to gather virtually and share what the holiday season isn’t complete without – a Prime Rib Roast,” said Sarah Reece Senior Director, Influencer Engagement at NCBA, on behalf of the Beef Checkoff. “Despite being apart, these top-tier influencers were excited to learn from Chef Tila and this showed in their social media posts. In total, their posts generated a potential reach of more than 1 million consumers!”
“Virtual Roast and Toast 2.0” is the second iteration of last year’s in-person event, which brought together food influencers and four cattle producers for an evening of beefy, holiday inspiration. This offered a unique opportunity for influencers to meet the people who are passionate about raising beef, and learn new ways to enjoy beef during the holiday season.