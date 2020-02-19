There’s more to see on Ballet Ranch than grass and cattle — much more.
Settled in the center of the Gypsum Hills of southern Kansas, the Ballet Ranch is a veritable bio-dome of life. Sandhill cranes sweep through ranch skies during the first part of the year, followed by monarch butterflies flitting through in early spring, and in late summer, the Oklahoma Brown tarantulas creep over the prairie grasses toward Colorado.
The spectacle of wildlife year-round is one reason that ranch owners Mike and Barbara Miller were spurred on to find a way to preserve their 9,250 acreage and the animals that inhabit it.
“It’s such a wonderful natural world,” Mike Miller said. “And I want it to be a part of the community, too. I want it to be a working ranch. I want it to contribute.”
To that end, the Millers have been working for several years to improve the ranch, from adopting regenerative agriculture approaches to revamping the land’s watering systems.
Last year, the Millers received a boon in their conservation efforts — the Ranchland Trust of Kansas was pegged for a $650,000 grant from the Acres of America Program, and the trust chose the Ballet Ranch as its sole recipient. The grant funds will go toward setting up a perpetual conservation easement and assisting with preservation efforts already underway on the ranch, which has been owned and cared for by several generations of Mike’s family.
Though it was his great-great-grandfather, William Henry Brownback, who first bought the land with his brother, Joe, in 1884, Mike said it was his aunt Lenore Brownback’s ranching legacy that most inspired him. Representing the fourth generation to oversee the ranch land, it was Lenore who took up the reins and led.
“I was out there as a young man, visiting (the ranch), and Aunt Lenore said, ‘Someday, sonny, this will all be yours, but until then, keep your hands off,’” Mike said with affectionate laughter. “My aunt had fought all her life to keep everybody from selling any part of the ranch, to keep it together. I knew there was an obligation there to keep it in one unit and within the family, and move it on down the generations and not be sold.”
That’s why, in 2000, he bought the remaining shares he didn’t own, those that had been diverted into a foundation after the death of his cousin, Don Harrington. His other cousin, George Harrington, and his mother had already passed. It was time — Mike finally grabbed the reins.
Originally from Illinois and living in northern Idaho, Mike had to run the ranch remotely, which meant keeping on the hired rancher to oversee daily operations. But what he saw on the ranch during his first visit since taking leadership made him doubt the status quo.
The ranch was heavily overgrazed. Where there were steers, there should have been cow-calf pairs. Pond dams and windmills had failed, and abandoned wells stood agape. Terraces were crumbling, the erosion evident.
Mike knew then and there that the ranch desperately needed change. He had to get hands-on.
Admitting that he wasn’t educated in the ways of farming or ranching, Mike said that he consulted a wide array of professionals in the agriculture industry to learn more about ranch management practices that would improve and protect his family’s land.
He began by starting the cattle on a rotational grazing system, then moved onto repair work, rebuilding the dams and terraces, and removing abandoned wells. He also installed pipe throughout the ranch and began pumping rural water into the stock tanks — which also got new “critter” ramps, so wildlife that dip in for a drink can safely dodge back out.
Once the ranch showed signs of improvement, Mike turned his focus to learning more about sustainable agriculture.
Working closely with his trusted counsel — contacts at the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the new rancher (hired about four years after Mike took over), and a neighbor who handles the farming needs on the ranch in his stead — Mike continuously recalibrates the ranch management plan to incorporate better soil health practices.
Ballet Ranch has transitioned to no-till grazing, growing more diverse plant mixes to increase organic matter and retain moisture in the crop ground, using legumes to increase fertility, and adding beneficial microbes and insects to decrease pesticide and fertilizer use.
“I just think it’s where we have to go,” Mike said. “It’s where this country is going. I don’t want to be one of the tail-enders. I want to get there earlier.”
There’s more work to be done on his regenerative ag plan, though.
The cropland that he converted back to native pasture isn’t grazed well by the cattle. Testing confirmed it was much lower in organic content than the native prairie grasses long-established elsewhere on the ranch. And the little bluestem that dominates on Ballet Ranch loses its protein value by late summer. Bringing more diversity into the pastures is one of his primary goals right now, but there’s always something to tinker.
Knowing there’s still a long road to hoe in shaping a healthier land, Mike said he and Barbara are overwhelmingly grateful for the assistance and peace of mind that will come with finalization of the conservation easement. He’ll continue walking the ranch, admiring clusters of Indian blanket — his aunt Lenore’s favorite flower — and watching thousands of bats rise out of the gypsum caves, veiling the skies “like smoke” at dusk. And the ranch will go on, a testament to the days before solar farms and city skyscrapers.
“It’s pretty magical to me,” Mike said. “To think that it’s something that I can really do something about, something I can work to improve, put it in a better state than it was … it’s the idea that you’re actually doing something positive. It’s nice being a part of it, preserving what your ancestors came out there for.
“I think about my aunt, and I’m doing what I think she would approve of.”
Katy Moore can be reached at katy.moore@lee.net.