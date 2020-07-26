The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been notified that several Kansas residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to have originated from China.
The types of seeds in the packages are unknown as of July 25 when the department issued a warning. Packages were sent by mail with some labeled as jewelry, and they may have Chinese writing on them. Unsolicited packages of seeds have been received by people in several other states across the U.S. over the last several days.
If you receive a package of this type, the department advises against planting the seeds. If they are in sealed packaging, don’t open the sealed package, a news release said.
Unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock. Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops.
Contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s plant protection and weed control program at 785-564-6698, via email at KDA.PPWC@ks.gov, or at the complaint reporting portion of the department’s website – agriculture.kansas.gov, under the services menu.