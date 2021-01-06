Ag Independence for America launches first TV ads

Ag Independence for America today launched its first television ads, spotlighting unfair trade practices by foreign powers that hurt American farmers and threaten the integrity of the U.S. food supply chain. The new six-figure investment will include television and digital advertisements that will run in Washington, D.C., and across agriculture-producing states.
Benjamin Pratt, the Mosaic Company’s Senior Vice President for Government and Public Affairs, made the following statement:
“American crops depend on phosphate fertilizers: phosphate is an essential nutrient that grows our food. Foreign governments are heavily subsidizing phosphate production in their countries so it can be sold at artificially low prices aimed at forcing other producers out of the market. American farmers and consumers should not be reliant on foreign interests to provide this essential part of our food supply. Americans believe in free trade and fair competition, but we cannot compete against a stacked deck. Enforcing fair competition in the U.S. phosphate market is critical to protecting the integrity and independence of American agriculture.”
Read Full Ad Script Below:
This is the front line of America’s food supply, where crops depend on phosphate nutrients to grow.
But foreign interests want to control the world market and the nutrients that grow food with unfair trade practices harming American producers
As with energy, America should rely first on its own resources to save jobs and help our farmers so the food we eat never depends on a foreign power
BACKGROUND
The Department of Commerce recently announced its preliminary finding that phosphate fertilizer imports from Morocco and Russia benefit from countervailable subsidies and calculated a subsidy rate of 23.46 percent for Moroccan producer OCP. In the Russia investigation, Commerce calculated rates of 20.94 percent and 72.5 percent for the PhosAgro and EuroChem respondent entities.
The rates from Commerce's preliminary determinations are being used this month to impose preliminary cash deposits on Moroccan and Russian phosphate fertilizer imports into the United States.
Commerce made its determination in response to petitions filed by The Mosaic Company, the leading producer of phosphate fertilizers in the United States, on behalf of U.S. phosphate producers. The matter will continue to be investigated by the U.S. International Trade Commission with final determinations and recommended actions expected by late March 2021.
