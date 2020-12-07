Creekstone Farms Premium Beef LLC didn’t let a global pandemic slow them down from shipping beef worldwide.
The company based in Arkansas City, Kansas is the the winner of the 2020 Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award.
“Creekstone Farms is an impressive Kansas company, whose beef can be found in nearly every corner of the world,” Gov. Laura Kelly said announcing the award Nov. 19.
Creekstone sends premium beef to 68 foreign markets, with exporting as an essential element of its overall business success and sustainability. According to Creekstone, 20% of company sales are generated from export. Creekstone Farms beef can be found in Tokyo, New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul, Rome, Monaco, London and Mexico City.
Founded in 1995 in Campbellsburg, Kentucky, Creekstone Farms moved to Arkansas City in 2003. It is currently owned by the Marubeni Corporation of Japan and employs more than 1,000 people.
Creekstone Farms represents about 1% of the American beef market. It produces beef from genetically verifiable Black Angus cattle using advanced cattle management practices, carefully controlled feeding practices, and a company-owned, state-of-the-art processing facility.
The company contracts with 315 different vendors in Kansas for a total of $87 million. Currently, a $115 million expansion is underway, with more projects slated for the future.
After the awards ceremony, Secretary of Commerce David Toland called Creekstone Farms to congratulate them for the achievement.
“COVID-19 has created so many challenges for exporting, from trade show cancellations to travel restrictions and more,” Toland said. “Creekstone Farms has been resourceful and continued to grow, including a $150 million investment in expansion projects, where the company has worked with 10 other Kansas companies in construction and engineering. Creekstone is a success story in Kansas international business, and they’re highly-deserving of this honor.”
Creekstone was one of five finalists for this award, joined by Kice Industries of Wichita, Petron Plus Global of Hutchinson, Dragon-Line of Ulysses, and Compass Minerals of Overland Park. The winner was announced during a virtual award ceremony on the Kansas Department of Commerce Facebook page.