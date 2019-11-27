“It was a great night.”
Devin Hutchinson was emphatic in talking about his second annual Invitational Sunflower State Chute Out bull riding competition at Burlingame, Kansas.
“It took a lot to put all of this on,” admitted the event coordinator PBR Professional Bull Rider from Emporia, Kansas.
“But once it all came together it was well worth it,” he declared.
“Family, friends, fellow competitors and contractors came together to have a night doing what we love,” Hutchinson verified.
“Despite the cold conditions, the crowd was hot and so were the bulls and the riders,” Hutchinson exclaimed.
Results verify just that as Jeston Meade of Holcomb, Kansas “took it all home,” Hutchinson acknowledged.
“Jeston marked 79 points in the long go-round,” Hutchinson said. “Then his ‘huge’ 90 points on 427 Mob Life from Griffith Bucking Bulls in the short-go clinched the championship.”
Meade took home $1,251 in payback, a custom buckle from Molly’s Silversmiths and a new 10X Bailey from Hatman Jacks.
Second place went to Kevin Hall with 86-points on his draw from J.R Stratford Bucking Bulls. Kyle Jones was third with 85.5-points on Grave Digger, also of Griffith Bucking Bulls.
Fourth through sixth respectively went to Garfield Wilson, Jackson Ward, and Cash Toews.
“Our bull team champion was Griffith Bucking Bulls beating the rest of the field out by a single point,” Hutchinson said.
In the bull competition, David Wesson and Dylan Romine split second while Zane Cook, Tim Schriber and Cooper Kanngiesser split third.
Miss Rodeo Kansas 2020 Tiffany McCaffrey carried Old Glory in the grand entry and assisted with awards presentations.
Future champion cowboys and cowgirls competed in the mutton busting with Talon Price of Reading, Kansas named the champion.