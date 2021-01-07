Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute shares impacts from 2020 and past decade

The Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute at the University of Nebraska has released its 2020 annual report, including a retrospective on its first decade of work toward ensuring a water and food secure world through improved water management in agriculture. With more than 70 percent of the world’s freshwater resources used in crops and livestock production, effective and efficient water use is key to ensuring water sustainability for other vital human and environmental needs. Water and food security is one of the world’s most pressing challenges, compounded by issues such as COVID-19, climate change, poverty, civil conflict, poor soil health, changing diet demands and dwindling freshwater resources.
The report is online at https://go.unl.edu/annualreport.
“Water and food security have become an even more important global priority due to the COVID-19 pandemic – a health crisis that has affected many aspects of our daily lives,” said Peter G. McCornick, executive director of DWFI. “I am pleased that together with our faculty, students and many partners, we have made significant progress in our research, education and outreach this year.”
The report also includes tributes from leaders involved in the institute’s founding, as well as from national and global partners, such as The World Bank, the World Water Council and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
Report highlights:
• Letter from the Executive Director
• Research Impacts
• Faculty Fellow Research
• Supported Student Research
• Educational Events
• Communication
• Development
• Ten-Year Report and Tributes