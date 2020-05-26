Farm Rescue is now helping Kansas farmers in need, offering free harvest help.
The Midwestern nonprofit expanded with a donation from Busch beer. The company marked the occasion with limited-edition Busch Light Corn Cans and is raising awareness to the cause with NASCAR drivers Kevin Harvick and Kansas-native Clint Bowyer at the June 7 NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta. For each pack of beer purchased in certain states, $1 will be donated by Busch, up to $100,000.
Harvest assistance is offered to to farm families experiencing a major illness, injury or natural disaster. Since its inception in 2005, Farm Rescue has helped nearly 700 family farms sustain operations in times of crisis. Kansas is the first new state to be added to Farm Rescue's support network since 2017 and will be the seventh state supported overall.
"Farm Rescue is an incredible organization that has not only helped, but saved, hundreds of family farms throughout the Midwest," said Daniel Blake, VP of value brands at Anheuser-Busch.
"We are very grateful for the unwavering support Busch has provided toward our mission of helping America's farmers," said Bill Gross, President of Farm Rescue. "Thanks to their generosity, we are mobilizing equipment and volunteers throughout Kansas to help farm families in times of crisis."