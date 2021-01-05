FDA releases 2018 NARMS Integrated Summary and NARMS Now

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in cooperation with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, its partners in the National Antimicrobial Resistance Monitoring System, is releasing the 2018 NARMS Integrated Summary and NARMS Now: Integrated Data featuring predictive resistance functionality from genomic data.
NARMS is a national public health surveillance system that monitors enteric bacteria and select animal pathogens to determine if they are resistant to antimicrobials used in human and veterinary medicine. The NARMS program helps promote and protect public health by providing information on whether bacterial resistance in the food chain is increasing or decreasing and on the impact of interventions designed to limit the spread of resistance. FDA uses NARMS data to inform its policy development, decision making, and other activities focused on preserving the effectiveness of antimicrobials for humans and animals.
Integrated data featuring genomic data, predicted resistance