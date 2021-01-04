Holstein Association USA seeks nominations for annual awards

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Holstein Association USA annual awards including the Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder, Elite Breeder and Distinguished Leadership awards.
The Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder Award recognizes significant accomplishments of young Registered Holstein® breeders ages 21 to 40. Submissions can be made for individuals, a couple or business partners.
The Elite Breeder Award honors a living Holstein Association USA member, family, partnership or corporation who has bred outstanding animals and thereby made a notable contribution to the advancement of U.S. Registered Holsteins.
The Distinguished Leadership Award is given to an individual who has provided outstanding and unselfish leadership that has contributed to the improvement of the Holstein Association USA and/or dairy industry.
Applications for the Elite Breeder and Distinguished Leadership awards are considered for three years after submittal.
Download award applications on the Holstein Association USA website, www.holsteinusa.com. Nomination applications must be postmarked by Jan. 31. Honorees will receive their recognition during the 2021 National Holstein Convention, June 20-24, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Additionally, a scholarship is available to students interested in agriculture who plan to pursue their master’s degree in business administration. The Robert H. Rumler MBA Scholarship awards $3,000 to a qualified individual pursuing their MBA at an accredited university. Applications for this scholarship must be received by April 15.
Recognized below are previous award winners since 2007. Congratulations again to these well-deserving recipients.
Previous Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder Award Winners
2020 - Kurt and Sarah Loehr, WI
2019 – Sheri Regan-Danhof, IA
2018 – David Harvatine, NY
2017 – Craig Carncross, WI
2016 – Joe Loehr, WI
2015 – Joel Mills, PA
2014 – Greg Anderson, ID
2013 – Chad & Amt Ryan, WI
2012 – Jonathan & Alicia Lamb, NY
2011 – Brad Groves, MO
Previous Distinguished Leadership Award Winners
2020 – Patricia Gifford, NY
2019 – George A. Miller, OH
2018 – William C. Nichol, PA
2017 – Jerry Strandlund, WA
2016 – Dick Witter, PA
2015 – M. Duane Green, MI
2014 – Marlowe Nelson, WI
2013 – Horace Backus, NY
2012 – Dr. Robert E. Walton, WI
Previous Elite Breeder Award Winners
2020 -James and Nina Burdette, PA
2019 – David Bachmann Sr., WI
2018 – Tom and Gin Kestel, WI
2017 – Olmar Farms, MN
2016 – Harvue Farms – David Hardesty, VA
2015 – Conant Acres, ME
2014 – Robthom Holsteins, MO
2013 – Robert Miller, IL
2012 – Regancrest, IA
2011 – Frank Raymond Ruby, OR
2010 – Doug Maddox, CA
2009 – Robert J. Schauf, WI
Previous Robert H. Rumler MBA Scholarship Recipients
2018 - Tera Baker, MI
2017 - Kelly Driver, NY
2014 - Susie Chelesvig, IA
2010 - John Tauzel, NY
2008 - Kasey Osborn, NY
2007 - Nikolaus Sutter, WI