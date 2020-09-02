State Fair time is about celebrating all things Kansas, and without a traditional State Fair this year, there’s still a way to get projects “From the Land of Kansas.”
Kansas companies will be exhibiting in a virtual state fair-like experience Sept. 11-20 called Purple Ribbon Marketplace. It will feature special deals like half-off shipping, as well as interactive opportunities to learn about Kansas agriculture businesses and the stories behind them.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture created a Facebook group, www.facebook.com/groups/thepurpleribbonmarketplace to share stories.
Since the cancellation of the Kansas State Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program wanted to find an alternative way to showcase these Kansas businesses and offer consumers the opportunity to purchase local products.
“This will be an easy way for these businesses to remain connected with consumers so they can enjoy high-quality food and unique products and share with their family and friends,” From the Land of Kansas program director Janelle Dobbins said in a news release. “This virtual format will allow for more interaction, and, of course, the special state fair offers we all love.”
A variety of Kansas products will be offered through the Purple Ribbon Marketplace including popcorn, cheese, sunflower oil, coffee, spice and dip mixes, sauerkraut, and honey. A local distillery will also be selling their hand sanitizer.
From the Land of Kansas is the state’s trademark program that promotes and celebrates agricultural experiences and products grown, raised or produced in Kansas. It supports the KDA mission to serve Kansas farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses and consumers by providing agribusiness marketing opportunities to participating local businesses and allowing consumers to identify and choose to support Kansas products.
For more information about the program and its members, visit fromthelandofkansas.com or engage with the program through social media by following From the Land of Kansas on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Shop for Kansas products year-round at shop.fromthelandofkansas.com.