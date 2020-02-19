The 107th annual Cattlemen’s Day will be hosted Friday, March 6, 2020. The trade show and educational exhibits will open at 8 a.m. in Weber Arena on the Kansas State University campus. The schedule includes:

• 8 a.m. Commercial Trade Show (Weber Arena)

• 10 a.m. Morning presentations:

o Welcome — Mike Day, Department Head, ASI; Ernie Minton, KSU College of Ag Dean

o Genetic and Reproductive Trends in the Global Beef Industry — Lorna Marshall, Select Sires, Vice President of Beef Programs

o Opportunities for the Beef Industry in Dynamic Global Meat Markets — Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist

• Noon Lunch (compliments of US Premium Beef and Commercial Trade Show exhibitors); Visit trade show

Afternoon Break-out Sessions:

Weber Hall Room 123

o 1 p.m. Factors Influencing Sale Prices of Calves – Ken Odde, Karol Fike and Esther McCabe, KSU

o 2 p.m. Repeat Session

Weber Hall Room 111

o 1 p.m. Update on Insemination Timing with Sexed Semen, Split-Time AI and Embryonic Loss – Sandy Johnson and David Grieger, KSU

o 2 p.m. Question and Answer Session: All Things Reproduction

Weber Hall Room 146

o 1 p.m. Current Changes in the Mexican Meat Industry and the Impact of Mexico’s New Beef

o Quality Grading System – Francisco Najar-Villarreal, KSU

o 2 p.m. Repeat Session

Purebred Beef Unit, 2200 Denison Avenue

o 1:15 p.m. Calving School: Tools, Timeframes, Intervention Tips – A.J. Tarpoff, KSU

o 1:15 p.m. Where Ruminant Digestion Begins – K-State Veterinary Health Center staff

Beef Stocker Unit, 4330 Marlatt Avenue

o 1:15 p.m. Forage Sampling and Analysis 101 – Justin Waggoner, KSU

o 2:15 p.m. Stocker Unit Tour

Registration for KSU Cattlemen’s Day will be $25 per person in advance or $35 per person at the door. Morning refreshments and lunch are included with registration. A complete schedule will be coming soon to www.asi.ksu.edu/cattlemensday or call 785-532-1267.

If you are interested in exhibiting at Cattlemen’s Day or have any questions, please contact Dale

Blasi (dblasi@ksu.edu; 785-532-5427).

