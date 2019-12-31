The 2020 Topeka Farm Show is a 31st anniversary event.
It’s Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 7-9, at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, announced Brock Nelson from Tradexpos show coordinator, Austin, Minnesota.
“Our first show was in 1989, and we’ve grown to three exhibit areas with nearly 275 companies,” Nelson said. “There’ll be about 650 booths plus added attractions. Of course, the show again features free admission and free parking.
“This is a one of a kind show attracting more than 30,000 attendees each year,” he continued.
Primary focus of the Topeka Farm Show is to bring those with major stakes in agriculture to visit exhibiting companies.
This has been accomplished as booth space is sold out with companies wanting in, according to the show official.
There’ll be special drawings for corn seed and a utility trailer. Free health care services have been scheduled in addition to free well water nitrate testing.
Show opens each morning at 9 a.m. It’ll close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but remain open Wednesday evening, Jan. 8, until 8 p.m. The show concludes at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
Again, 580 WIBW will be a major sponsor of the Topeka Farm Show, as it has since the first year.
Farm programming directors Greg Akagi and Dan Johnson will have live WIBW interviews with exhibitors each day at the show.
“Attendees can get the latest information daily on the show by tuning to 580 WIBW on their radios,” Akagi said.
Scott Daily will give free horse training clinics each day in Domer Arena. They’ll be at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday; 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday; and 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Annual convention of the Kansas Soybean Commission featuring the Kansas Soybean Expo 2020 is again scheduled during the show. It’ll be Wednesday, Jan. 8, beginning at 8:30.
“The Topeka Farm Show continues each year to recognize the needs of the exhibitors and attendees. We continue to expand the format to include those expectations,” Nelson said.
Additional information is available at www.tradexpos.com.