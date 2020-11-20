MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host an informational webinar on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. CST to offer an update on the management practices used in Kansas to control feral swine. The webinar will feature a presentation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service – Wildlife Services program.
USDA–APHIS–WS works in collaboration with KDA to help monitor, control and eradicate feral swine in Kansas. This webinar will be hosted by Dr. Justin Smith, Animal Health Commissioner at KDA, and will feature presentations from several USDA representatives including the head of field operations in Kansas along with a disease epidemiologist. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions throughout the presentations, and the webinar will be recorded and available for viewing after its completion.
To register for the webinar, go to agriculture.ks.gov/AnimalHealthOutreach. For additional information on the webinar or on animal health issues in Kansas, contact the KDA Division of Animal Health at 785-564-6601 or Justin.Smith@ks.gov.