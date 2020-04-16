Nice weather and calendars cleared by the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted many people to spend time outdoors.
It’s great to see photos on social media showing that some families are taking this opportunity to do a little trash cleanup. With the snow finally melted in my neighborhood, a lot of garbage has been uncovered on the lawns and in the gutters.
My toddler and I usually make a point to bring a bag and fill it with litter on our walk home from day care. Now that she’s stuck at home, we take walks daily, but I’ve been a little hesitant to collect trash, let alone allow her to touch it. But it’s time to do our part — maybe with a few more precautions than usual. Do they make latex gloves in toddler size?
April 22, we’ll celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a day to draw attention to the health of our planet.
Farmers and ranchers have always been in tune with nature. It comes with the job. Lately, there’s been an encouraging shift to regenerative practices that make raising our food easier on the environment.
I love hearing about what our farmers are doing to take care of the soil, keep our waters clean and even provide habitat for wildlife.
In this issue, you’ll learn about a farmer making efforts to incorporate cover crops, no-till and rotational grazing on his acres. Diversification is the key to reviving the land and also reviving rural America, he says.
Another young couple is involving their whole family in producing nutritious local food. And one Nebraska business is working to restore soil health by offering nutrient-rich compost made with the help of a lot of worms.
From operations big or small, these farmers are all examples of ways those in agriculture are working with nature to improve things for future generations.
Farmers are often eager to share what they’ve learned and help others get started in regenerative agriculture. There are plenty of resources out there. I urge you to take the time to learn how those practices can benefit your operation — and our planet.
Janelle Atyeo is regional editor of the Tri-State Neighbor and Midwest Messenger, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and Nebraska. Reach her at janelle.atyeo@lee.net or follow her on Twitter @JLNeighbor.