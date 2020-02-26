Farming and ranching is kind of like the weather in Kansas. No matter how well things are going or how badly things are going, wait a minute and it will all change. That was never truer than my Sunday afternoon this week. It was one of those days when it all seemed too good to be true, and it was.
We started the day off with a couple of new lambs out of first-time mothers, and they did amazingly well. The new mamas claimed their babies, took pride in them and fed them. The rest of the chores went very smoothly, and we made it to church on time — no small accomplishment during lambing and calving season.
Church was good as always and we enjoyed lunch in town. When we got home, we had two more ewes with new lambs, and Jennifer and I made the final sort of lambing season, moving more ewes into the maternity pen. The day was sunny and in the low 60s, about as nice as Kansas gets in February.
I went out on the tractor to put some hay out for the cows and I found the K-State baseball game on the radio. Warm temperatures, sunshine and baseball on the radio gave me hope that spring was right around the corner. Calves were laid out sunning themselves, and I found a new calf that was out of a first-calf heifer. She was a good mama, and all seemed right with the world. I was truly enjoying my afternoon.
When I got back to home, Jennifer told me that we had a ewe that had been in labor and we needed to move her to the lambing barn. That went smoothly and soon she was nestled in her very own birthing suite (really a lambing jug but birthing suite sounds better). Two feet were showing, and we decided to assist the birth. That was when the afternoon took a turn.
It was a big lamb. In fact, it was a two-person pull. Jennifer applied pressure on the legs, and I tried to help get the head out. Just when we were about to give up and hit speed dial No. 1 for the vet, Jennifer made some progress and the lamb came out. The ewe at this point was tired, and we dried the new baby off and set it in front of her. She immediately began to clean it off and make the sounds only a mother sheep with a newborn can make, and soon she stood up. Mission accomplished. The good day remained in place and it was time to head for the house.
Not quite.
I had gone to shut doors, turn off lights and put things up while Jennifer attended the new pair. Soon I heard her calling for me to come over. The ewe had prolapsed, that was where the day went off the tracks. I made a call to our vet and got him on the way to put things back together. Jennifer decided to go to the house while I waited, and soon Dr. Brian was on-site.
With the speed of a true professional with a lot of practice, the good doctor went to work, and the procedure went as smoothly as putting a prolapse back in can go. We were about to wrap up things up when I got a text from Jennifer. All it said was "bring the shop vac to the house". With some hesitation I replied, "why?"
“To vacuum up the water in the basement,” was the reply. There are very few things in this world I detest more than cleaning up water in a basement. I made my way up as quickly as I could and found that the water heater had sprung a leak, apparently much earlier in the afternoon. The carpet was soaked. I got the leak stopped and started helping Jennifer with the cleanup.
It’s funny how fast a day can go from blue skies and birds chirping to cleaning-up-water-in-the-basement bad. After a couple of hours, we had the water removed and fans on the carpet. We slogged our way upstairs and collapsed, wondering what had just happened.
I went outside for the final lamb check before bed to find the ewe up nursing her baby, not much worse for the experience. The water heater problem ended up being just the spigot on the bottom and not much of a repair. So all in all as bad things go, it wasn’t too bad. However, it was a good reminder.
First, we need to remember that nothing is permanent, and all things will change eventually. That is good to remember when things are going bad. Second, when life is going well, we need to take a minute and enjoy the moment, because the next moment it can go the other way. That is the fickle life of a rancher or farmer during lambing and calving season. Change — good or bad — is just a second away.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at glenn.brunkow@midwestmessenger.com.