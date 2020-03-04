How many times have we felt our lives were in danger only to have those closest to us not believe just how much peril we were in?
I am telling you right now that I am only here because of the grace of God and a minor miracle. I was nearly in a bad accident because of a farm animal — an accident that might have caused great bodily harm, or at least a nasty bruise.
So maybe I ought to tell you just how it all happened. The other night, I came home late (after 10 p.m., and that is late during this time of the year). A ewe had lambs while I was gone and apparently this all happened while I was driving home from Topeka.
As I got inside the house, I looked down to see that I had a text message from Jennifer. Being a good and safe driver, I had not looked at my phone during the drive. The message simply said that ewe 3125 had a set of twins and asked if I would look at them when I got home, before I came inside.
Well, it was too late for that, but grudgingly I put my boots back on and made the trek down the hill to the lambing barn. That was when the accident nearly happened.
I know what you are thinking — it must have been the ewe guarding her new lambs. Nope, the animal that nearly caused me bodily harm was the bottle lamb we affectionately call “Booger”.
Booger was a twin. Unlike most bottle lambs, his mother did claim him and she really wanted him. However, Booger weighed less than four pounds and his mother was an extremely tall ewe with a very small udder. There was no way Booger was going to be able to reach the dinner table.
Booger has a twin brother who is much bigger and stronger. He was the jealous type, and that only complicated matters. So we brought in Booger and made a bottle lamb out of him.
Booger is our only bottle lamb, so he has become quite spoiled. He has imprinted well on Jennifer and me, and realizes that we are his source of breakfast, lunch and dinner. He is also your typical sheep and is always hungry. We tried mixing Booger in with the general lamb population but as soon as he would see us, he would become hungry, slip under the fence and chase us down.
That meant Booger has to stay in the lambing barn where he cannot slip under the fence. He will have to stay there until he is big enough to remain securely in the main pen. I figure with his rate of growth that will be sometime in 2022.
So, back to my story. It was late. I was sort of grumpy about leaving my warm house and waiting bed to check on a set of twins when I could have walked 10 feet from the truck to check when I got home. I stepped into the barn and looked at the ewe. One lamb was standing up and one was lying down. As an experienced sheep producer knows, I needed to get the lamb up and check it. That was when the near accident happened.
I took a step and as I was about to step down, I noticed a black shadow dart under my foot. In a rare instance of coordination, I tried to move my foot, causing me to lose my balance. As I started to fall, I noticed that my landing spot would be right on the fence, and more specifically, right on one of the upright supports sticking up off the panel. That would surely lead to a horrific injury, or at least a bad bruise.
In another instance of rare dexterity and balance, I managed to regain my composure and caught myself on the fence. When I looked down, Booger was busy ramming the side of my leg, hoping that I had brought him a midnight snack. He was completely unaware of the potential doom he had nearly caused me.
I made sure the ewe and both lambs were doing well and tried to slip out the door without Booger. He was glued to me. It took three attempts to shut the door without catching him in it. Finally, I shoved him far enough away to get the door closed.
With the thought of my near-death — or at least near-bruise — experience on my mind, I went back in the house for the second time. Jennifer was asleep but woke up as I came in. She asked me how the lambs were but when I told her about my near accident and how I somehow narrowly missed terrible bodily injury with my amazing reflexes, she rolled over and went back to sleep.
That was when I realized that I have too much life insurance and my family does not realize the grave danger and hazards I survive each day.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.