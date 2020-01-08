I have settled into my winter chores. The ewes are all home and about to start lambing any day and the cows are settled into their calving pastures, but we’re about six weeks from calving getting kicked off. That means I am getting into the routine of winter chores and feeding. I noticed a funny pattern a few weeks ago but I kept my thoughts to myself. It wasn’t until Tatum came home from college that I shared my observations with anyone else.
Every morning my routine is pretty much the same. Of course, each morning usually brings its own little twist like cows being out, waterers being frozen or any one of a dozen maladies or pitfalls that generally sidetrack me each morning. However, I am a creature of habit and generally my chore route is always the same.
I start off by feeding the ewes. If I don’t, I am afraid that they will tear the pens down. Sheep are very needy animals and equally as impatient. Then after I get done throwing feed to the ewes (a time period I refer to as the silence of the lambs, which also induces an eye roll from whoever is helping me), I move on to the chickens, followed by the cat and dogs. Then I fill a bucket with three scoops of sweet feed for the horses and a bucket of grain for my bulls.
I leave my house and drive a circuit that takes me by all three groups of cows to make sure they are where they are supposed to be, and to survey how many bales they might need that afternoon. I feed the bulls because I need their five-gallon bucket later. We all know what kind of valuable commodity five-gallon buckets are, and I need eight of them. Once every three days the bulls need water, unless someone else has taken the initiative and filled it up sooner.
Then I go to Dad’s house and fill up my eight buckets with calf feed. The horses are at the same place the calves are, so I feed them as I open the gate. Then my last chore of the morning is to feed the weaned calves. My entire circuit is carefully planned to minimize travel and make the most efficient use of my time. It will remain that way until I start lambing, and it will change once again when we start calving. I am nothing if not a man of routine and habit.
Something else came to my attention very early on this year – a strange occurrence that I considered an anomaly at first, but soon I recognized as a pattern. No matter what I do, when I start or what happens, I finish chores somewhere between 9 and 9:30 each morning. Almost every morning, I start between 7 and 7:30 depending on the daylight. Occasionally, it might be a little earlier or a little later, depending on what is going on in my life. Some mornings I must water something, and occasionally there will be a cow or ewe out that will necessitate mending fence.
Occasionally, I will run into a neighbor and we will discuss matters of importance. According to Jennifer, this happens quite often and lasts longer than I admit. I am also prone to getting phone calls and texts during this time, and because of my extreme lack of coordination I must stop what I am doing and answer them.
Tatum came home from college a few days before Christmas and volunteered to help with chores each morning. There is nothing better than the kids coming home eager and wanting to help with work on the farm — at least that is what I have heard. In any case, Tatum has been going with me each morning on my same route. I assumed that extra help would make chores go faster, but to my chagrin, we continued to pull into the yard between 9 and 9:30 each day, regardless of what challenges the morning had presented.
I shared my observation with her after a couple of days, and soon we began to monitor the finish time of chores each morning. Without fail, we pull up to the shop at my house at about 9:15 each and every morning. Tatum is also without explanation of why or how this happens. We have even tried to streamline the chores by doing things ahead the night before, but without fail chores will be done at the same time.
I don’t have an answer as to why this happens every morning, and Tatum has admitted that she is a bit baffled, too. I chalk it up to be a creature of habit and maybe varying my speed (from slow to a fast slow) depending on what challenges await or appear. In the end, I must take pride in being consistent, if nothing else. At least that is my story and I am sticking to it.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.