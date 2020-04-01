The new buzz term seems to be social distancing.
Even in this time of crisis, the idea behind social distancing kind of makes me giggle. I come from a good German farm family, and we have been social distancing as long as I can remember.
My family is not the huggy, kissy kind, and we all like our own personal space. A nod or a handshake is more the norm for affection. So, staying 6 feet apart is not a hard thing for us to do. In fact, you could say I have been preparing for this all my life.
This whole COVID-19 thing has been something the like of which I have never seen. And I don’t care if I ever see something like it again. In the end, though, I do think there will be some good lessons that come from our time in quarantine.
One of those lessons I hope we learn is just how important agriculture is to our society and how little we have valued it up to this crisis. I know I am preaching to the choir here and we all understand just how vital our industry is, but I am not sure that our fellow citizens grasped it until now.
It was quite a shock to see the empty store shelves, even when it was just toilet paper missing. (As an aside here, some day we will look back and get a good laugh at running out of toilet paper during a respiratory virus pandemic.) When it spread to stores running out of staples like milk, eggs and meat, then things started to get serious for our consumers.
All of us in agriculture knew that the empty shelves were a product of hoarding and panic and not a supply problem. But for a brief second, the public did not understand that, and that is where we can make a difference in how America views agriculture.
Those of us in agriculture saw very little impact on our day-to-day lives due to the pandemic and the measures associated with it. We continued to take care of our farms and ranches and go about our business as usual. The only difference I saw was an increase in my labor supply because the kids came home from college early. Otherwise, we continued to take care of the cattle and sheep. While the rest of America was being ordered to shelter in place, we were deemed essential and told to continue with our daily routine.
We are not immune to the looming financial crisis, though. Many of us work in town or have a spouse who does, and that income is critical to our survival.
For farmers, there was never any question about whether we were going to go to work or not. Day in, day out we must take care of our farms, we must feed the animals and plan for the upcoming crop year — no matter the weather or the crisis.
A stable food supply is the foundation of every great society, and ours is no different. But I am sure that as our society gets farther and farther from our agricultural roots, we are in jeopardy of taking that for granted.
During my lifetime, I have never seen empty store shelves or dealt with the thought of not having something to eat. We have gotten to the point now where not only are the store shelves full, but they are full of many different kinds of food. Our society has become very spoiled when it comes to food.
To take it one step farther, many of us eat a great many of our meals out, so we don’t even need to worry about the supply of food in the grocery store.
Our stable, abundant food supply could easily go from a blessing to a curse and that is where we need to make our voices heard in wake of this current situation. We need to remind our non-farm cousins that we were able to make it through this crisis without sports, movies and live entertainment, but we could not have done it without our food supply.
Is food produced in other places? Sure, but in a time of crisis do you want to depend on food imports? I don’t. That is why our agricultural foundation is so important to the survival of this great nation. This is when we need to make sure that everyone knows this and the message is reinforced.
We are all humble, hard-working people who just want to go about our business in relative anonymity. That is why social distancing works so well in rural America. But the time to tell our story is now, while the memory of empty store shelves is etched in the consumer’s mind.
Agriculture is the foundation our nation is built on, and times of crisis help to galvanize the importance of food and fiber. It’s our story and this is our time to tell it.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.