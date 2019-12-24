It’s Christmas week, and I guess I am a bit nostalgic, but there is something about Christmas that stirs up memories. Maybe it is all the traditions, or maybe it has something to do with the end of a year and looking back. In any case, Christmas seems to bring back some great memories of years gone by.
Often it is things or events that cause those memories and this year was no different. One of those things that brings fond memories for me is my nativity set. My nativity set is one of those items that, if I was ordered to pack up and move and I could only take a few possessions, it would be one of them.
My nativity set was made by my mother. Mom was a farm wife who just happened to be an artist — and a good one at that. I am quite sure that she never really realized just how talented she was and if she did, she never acknowledged it. That was Mom, humble and unassuming. She would take a hunk of clay and sculpt it into anything you could imagine. She often took pictures from customers and recreated people and animals.
Mom’s sculptures are among my most prized possessions, but it is the nativity set that I treasure the most. My set is a simple one with Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, shepherds, wisemen, donkeys, camels, sheep and a blue heeler. I would imagine that you followed along with everything right up to the end.
My mom had a soft spot for dogs, and one of Jennifer’s Christmas presents after we were married was a sculpture of her dog Cisco, made to match the nativity. Mom knew Cisco was that one special dog that everyone has in their lives and because of that had earned a place in our nativity set.
The finish on my nativity set is a plain white glaze. Mom made the sets in color too, but her original set — the one she made in college and the one I grew up with — was a plain white glaze. In that simple white color, I think of how simple the first Christmas was, but it also reminds me of Mom. Mom was happy with what she had, she didn’t need a lot and appreciated all she had been given. She reminded me often that life is not all about stuff, but it is about people and relationships. She didn’t need anything fancy to make her happy.
My nativity reminds me of Christmas as a kid. Mom made Christmas special but not in a glitzy, commercial way. We got presents, but not many. What we did get were well-thought-out and exactly what we wanted, whether we knew it or not. I also remember the simple way she decorated for Christmas. A tree straight from the pasture with all the great scent of cedar, her nativity and a couple other decorations, and that was it.
Then there was her cooking. Mom made cookies for Christmas, and I must admit that I snuck quite a few before the holiday when she was not looking. Mom was also the bread baker for the family, and I can still smell the aroma of fresh bread on Christmas Eve.
Mom made sure that we knew the true meaning of Christmas, and the nativity set helped remind all of us why we celebrate Christmas. Mom was a Sunday school teacher and had a meaningful impact on all who took her class. Many of those former Sunday school pupils received their own nativity sets as graduation or wedding presents. I am often touched when I walk into someone’s home and see their set. It reminds me of Mom’s living legacy.
Most of all, my nativity set is my bridge to my Mom’s memory. Mom passed away more than 14 years ago, and not a day goes past I don’t miss her. Over those years, there have been so many times I wanted to get her sage advice or share something the kids did with her. Often, I hear her voice in my head, reminding me to appreciate what I have, live simply and most of all, to speak slowly and annunciate.
She took up sculpting as a refuge from the world the first time she fought cancer, and she brightened the lives of many with her gift of giving life to a picture and a memory. I guess it is only fitting that now her nativity set does the same thing for her memory.
I am sure that memories and traditions are what make Christmas such a special time of the year. We all have things that are meaningful and trigger great memories, so my story of my nativity is not unusual. I hope you have found the time to have those fond memories triggered by your own special piece of Christmas. Merry Christmas to all of you and blessings in the upcoming year.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.