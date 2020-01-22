Today I go see the doctor for the first time in 10 years.
Wow, it didn’t sound all that bad until I said it out loud. I guess you could say I was either blessed with good health during that time, or I am good at procrastination and denial. It is probably a combination of the two, but it all stems from the fact that my doctor moved 10 years ago, and I just haven’t felt the need or the urge to find a new one.
I must admit that I am not all that excited about going to the appointment. After all, I know what he is going to tell me: I am overweight and need to take better care of myself. I would bet that he even suggests that I start exercising. Honestly, the whole exercising part is not my problem. In fact, I would argue that I get a lot of physical exercise during a normal day.
Take this morning, for example. I started off with a brisk walk through the sheep to check for new lambs, all the while dodging hungry ewes and slogging through the mud. After that, I got my weightlifting in. I figure each five-gallon bucket weighs between 25 and 30 pounds, and I carry two at a time.
This morning I got an extra workout due to the 10 pounds of mud I was carrying on each foot. Two days ago, I got an agility workout in by trying to stay upright on ice while carrying the two five-gallon buckets.
Then I get more steps in while I walk around and feed the cat, dogs, chickens and the various lambs and sheep we have in the maternity pens and lambing barn. That is followed by more weight training as I fill five-gallon buckets for the cattle and lift them up on the pickup flatbed. That is followed by more weight and cardio training when I feed the heifers. That is all in the first hour of my day.
As the day goes on, I get more exercise. I get some step training when I feed hay and climb in and out of the tractor cab constantly. The level of difficulty is determined by how many clothes I am wearing, how muddy it is and how many gates I must go through. That portion of my exercise routine often takes a couple of hours.
The middle of my day is made up of building fence, cutting trees or sorting sheep — any of which should qualify as physical activity. We can also mix in moving bags of mineral, assisting ewes and cows lambing and various other physically demanding activity.
Then for fun we have the night chores. Those consist of me walking through the ewes again to make sure that no one is thinking about lambing. If they are, I sort them off and move them to the lambing barn. Anyone who says that is not a workout has never tried to separate one sheep and move them to somewhere they don’t want to go.
I also fill all the water tanks, and that often means dragging hoses through mud and getting more weight and agility training in. Then as a night cap, I again wander out to the sheep pens one or two more times before calling it a day.
At that point I stagger into the house, take a handful of Advil and collapse on the couch only to hear my wife tell me I need to get in better shape.
Better shape? What is better than pear shape? After all, we are to treat our bodies as a temple, and I have built a grand cathedral.
I get a kick out of the forms I have to fill out on a regular basis, asking me how many minutes of physical activity I get in a day. I wore a Fitbit for a while, and the number of steps I got in a day was amusing.
Yes, I could get automatic waterers, a cake feeder for the cows, better facilities and a few other things to make my life a lot easier. That all costs money. If I did that, I might also have to find more exercise time, and that would mean a gym membership. So, in the long run my inefficiency is making me healthier and saving money.
I know that I should have made it to the doctor sooner and that he will tell me things I don’t want to hear today. My guess is that I am like the typical farmer or rancher, but that is not an excuse. Life might have been easier if I had kept it up regular doctor visits, but one nagging question remains. Would it have been as fun?
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at glenn.brunkow@midwestmessenger.com.