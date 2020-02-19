So, my column a while back on climate change seems to have struck a nerve with some and brought kudos from others. I must admit that I have always been somewhat of a skeptic when it comes to climate change, but I also want to be able to have a civil discussion with those whose opinions differ from my own. I believe in civil discourse on any topic, and I like to make sure I carefully consider all sides.
I took the time to sit down and discuss this issue with a couple of friends on both sides of this issue. Both friends gave compelling arguments, and from those two discussions I came to realize a couple of things. Climate change is real, and it has been happening since our earth came into existence (and we are not opening that can of worms).
Yes, I believe in climate change. The climate is always in a state of change — just look at the fossil evidence in the region you live for how different the climate was thousands or millions of years ago. Our climate is in a constant state of flux. The real question is, just how much do we, as humans, have to do with it? I am not sure what I think about how big of an impact we have from mankind. However, I am sure that of the portion that is manmade, agriculture contributes a very, very small sliver.
Does that mean we should not be at the table to discuss how we can do things better with less impact to our environment? We should absolutely be at the table in the discussion of how we can do our job, produce food and fiber, and maintain or even improve the water, air and soil around us. That is what agriculture has always done. We seek ways to produce more with less and in a way that has less impact on our world.
No matter how you feel about climate change, the ball is rolling on it and we must be part of that discussion or others will make those decisions for us, without our input and in a way that could harm our ability to feed and clothe the world. We are very good at what we do, and we are the experts at how to get it done with the least impact on our environment.
My main beef — pardon the pun, but I kind of meant it, too — is that if reducing our carbon footprint and the possible causes of those gases is important, agriculture’s impact is far down the list. We are just an easy target because we represent such a small portion of the population. Our failure is to not help our fellow citizens understand what we do and the pride we take in preserving the world around us. We do not tell our story very well.
Instead we are at the mercy of celebrities who do not understand what we do and why we do it. They are the very celebrities that fly on chartered jets and think that is necessary but the modern production of food and fiber is not. Actors and others use their platform to blame agriculture for problems without ever taking the time to spend a day with us, seeing how we take pride in what we do and the science behind it.
I don’t want to get negative and fall into the same trap. Rather, I want to talk about the amazing technology and innovations that allow us to produce more food for a growing population while using fewer resources and thus, becoming more sustainable and environmentally friendly to the world around us.
Can we get better? Absolutely. Most farmers and ranchers I know are worried about the resources entrusted to them and take their stewardship very seriously. Let me remind you that we have a tall task ahead of us. We must figure out how to feed an ever-growing population with less land. All of this is difficult to do when the margins are slim and economics are tough.
While I might be skeptical of climate change or at least man-made climate change, I do strive to produce more with less and take care of the world around me. If I can do something to help, I will. However, it cannot be on the farmers’ and ranchers’ backs. We must be able to produce the food our world needs.
Yes, I do believe in climate change and I do believe in being the best steward of what I have been given. I am willing to listen and discuss other changes that can be made. We must all be at the table discussing how we can make this world a better place. We have one world — let’s make it better.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.