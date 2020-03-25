What a week. I have never in my lifetime seen or experienced anything like this last week.
I started off in Washington D.C. and watched as our nation’s capital closed around us. It was an extraordinary sight to see the streets go from being full of tourists there on spring break to almost empty in less than 24 hours. I have never been so thankful to make it home from a trip. The COVID-19 crisis is very real and while I don’t know what to make of it, I have decided that we need to take it seriously because the consequences of not doing so are too much to risk.
The crisis has been an interesting study in human nature. Shelves on grocery store shelves have gone from normally stocked to bare bones. I am not sure what is up with toilet paper, but safe to say, there were a lot of people worried about an adequate supply. I know it has made many of us re-evaluate what we have in our pantries and freezers and just how we plan meals, and that may not be a bad thing. Maybe there is just a little more appreciation for our abundant food supply and those of us who work to supply it.
I do worry about the long-run ramifications the crisis will have on our economy. My heart goes out to those in the hospitality industry, especially those who own small businesses and have little to no reserve to carry them through this crisis, with no end in sight. The ripple effect through our economy will be staggering. We just sent all our college kids home, and all the businesses around a college town count on the kids being around. I can’t think of any segment of our society that will not be touched by the economics of this shutdown.
With all the doom and gloom aside, I have seen some positives come about from all the COVID-19 fallout — let’s call it the silver lining. Instantly, I saw my jam-packed calendar become completely free in just a matter of days. The past couple of months, I have really been feeling rushed and never seemed to have time to take a deep breath. It seemed like every time I looked at my calendar, two or three more things popped up and I felt like I was meeting myself coming and going. That ended with a sudden screech.
What’s more, my whole family’s lives came to a screeching halt and we were forced to spend a whole lot more time together. Since the kids have gotten older, it seemed like even when they were home, they weren’t. There were always things to do and friends to see. Now we are forced to spend days and evenings together, and that is not a bad thing. In all this shutdown, we have been given the opportunity to rebalance our lives and rediscover what is important.
While I feel for restaurant owners, just how many of us have rediscovered just how nice it is to cook a meal and have everyone in our family sit down to it? Some of us are re-learning how to plan for a week and dusting off old recipes and finding some new ones. We have cleaned off our dinner tables and have the time to sit down as a family with nowhere else to go. I love sports as much as the next person but with no sports on TV or anywhere else, many of us are filling that void with family activities.
I guess it is easy for me to go on about how great the shutdown is. I don’t know of anyone who has gotten COVID-19. While I worry about the health of my family and friends, the crisis has not hit close to home and it is easy to wonder just why we have brought the world to a sudden stop.
I hope we will look back on this period as a disaster that was narrowly averted by staying home. I also hope we will see it as a time when we got back to our roots, became closer as a family and learned to slow down.
I have very little doubt that this is a very real health threat, especially to certain groups of people, and we are better off over-preparing than not being ready for it. The solution is easy, but it is hard for many of us to stay at home, slow down and keep our distance. I know it has caused me to take a deep look at my life and what is important to me.
I fear we will be dealing with the side effects of this crisis for months, if not years, but I also hope that we will be able to point to it as a turning point in our lives and the time when we rediscovered what was important.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.