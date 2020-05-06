It is May already. That is funny because I could swear, we have not had April yet. If it were not for my smartphone, I really would have no idea what day of the week it is, let alone what month of the year we are in. Each day kind of melts into the other one, especially this week because we sheered ewes on Sunday and got out of our routine of watching church and eating a Sunday dinner. We try to keep a routine, I am fairly sure of the days of the week because Jennifer still goes into work Monday through Friday, but when my routine is messed up, I really have no idea what day of the week it is and I am not sure it really matters.
If losing Sunday was not enough this week, Jennifer is taking two days off to help get the cows out on grass, so I will be even more confused than normal. If I did not say I was excited about getting the cows worked and turned out, I would be lying. I am also just as sure that the cows are more excited than I am. Each afternoon they are lined up along the electric fences, just as close to touching it as they can be without touching it. When they see me, I hear just how displeased with their situation that they are.
Each time I leave the house, my route is dictated by the need to drive by each of the places I winter cows so I can check and make sure they are in. I hold my breath until I see them lined up along the fence and on the right side of it. Each time the phone rings, I get a nervous twitch and the sound of a cow bawling in the distance gets my blood pressure up. It is time for us to spend some quality time apart.
If all goes right (and I probably just jinxed myself) they will be all out on grass by Sunday. Chores Sunday will be gloriously quick, it is supposed to rain, and I have the whole day planned out. Church on the internet, a big Sunday dinner and a little time on the couch watching John Wayne movies. By the way, John Wayne movies are the perfect thing to watch and take a nap to. I have seen most of them a dozen times, so no matter when I fall asleep or wake up, I will not miss a beat. As you can tell, I have not thought about this day at all.
Yes, the day the cows go out on grass is better than Christmas, Thanksgiving and my birthday all rolled into one. It is a huge relief to not have to worry about if the cows are in and if they need fed. My evenings are free and night chores take 15 minutes tops. Life is good and the grass is green, it gives me hope for us moving forward, especially this year. There is not much that is normal this year and I guess getting the cows out on summer pasture and the corn in the ground is a sign that time moves on and some things are the way they should be.
I have probably jinxed myself by first thinking those thoughts and, most importantly, sharing them with you. That means I will probably be up to my knees in mud either chasing cows back in or feeding them on Sunday or most likely both. I should have been a weatherman because nothing ever goes like I predict it will. The upside to that scenario this year is that I have the hay to feed them another few days or weeks, so I am not as desperate as I was last year.
As I sit here on the eve of cow working time, I am giddy with anticipation and nervous with the sense of what might go wrong. I am sure the story will be a good one and there will be many calamities. However, in the end, the cows will end up on pasture because like my Old Dad often tells me, there has never been a year we did not get them out eventually. This all proves that there is a time and a season for everything and no matter what, time moves on.
The funny thing about those of us with cattle is that by the time this fall rolls around, we will be anxious to bring them home where we can keep a closer eye on them. I have heard many times that the only thing more hardheaded and dumber than a cow is the person who owns them. So here is to green grass, freedom and fewer chores to do — of course, that is if everything goes right. If not, you will hear about it next week.