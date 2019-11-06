Am I the only one who snickers a little when you hear someone talk about the Impossible Burger?
We see the Burger King ads where people talk about not knowing that their Whopper was made with a plant-based Impossible Burger rather than with a patty made of real beef. My favorite is the one of the dude in a cowboy hat trying to make us think they can fool a real cowboy. I would lay money that 10 out of 10 ranchers or higher would pick the real beef burger.
The idea of this Impossible Burger attracting more and more attention has been on my mind a lot lately. Just the other day I was in the pasture and I brought it up to the cows and they were all for a beef alternative burger. That was to be expected because they are all vegetarians.
Now the proliferation of alternative, meat-like substances has become an issue in Congress with the introduction of the real meat legislation. I am all for the legislation, and I agree that meat should be labeled as meat and plant-based products should be labeled as grains or vegetables. However, I think we have missed the point.
I also think we are playing catch up when we should have been out in front touting how great the beef we raise is. Those of us who raise beef have a lot going for us any way you cut it, and that is the story we should have been telling – fake meat or not.
We have a great story to tell about the beef that is in the meat case. From a nutrition standpoint, it is one of the most nutrient-dense foods that you can eat. Time and time again it has also been proven as a healthy choice for your diet. Lots of studies have tried to prove otherwise, and they have all failed. Beef is one of the best foods for a healthy diet if – like all other healthy foods – it is eaten in moderation. Where else can you get all that great protein, iron and B vitamins?
The part of our story we have not done a very good job of telling is how we raise our cattle. Who doesn’t like the pictures of cattle out on the range, belly deep in green grass with a blue sky overhead? We are helping to maintain an endangered ecosystem that without cattle grazing would soon disappear from neglect.
Recently, a lot of noise has been generated about the gases our cattle create and climate change. I would guess most of that discussion would be eliminated if we showed our cattle out on the range with maybe a horse and cowboy in the picture for good measure. Make sure and do a close up of the cows with their heads down in the grass and the cute little calves with milk mustaches. If that doesn’t make you think of an environmentally friendly food production system, I don’t know what will.
I know someone will bring up feed yards, and that is also something we can address. Sure, they have an aroma some call offensive, but when I go to the feed yard, I see lots of content cattle laying in the sunlight after eating a balanced diet carefully thought out and planned for them. That diet contains grains that the cattle convert into beef at a far more efficient rate than we convert grains into nutrients.
At every stop those of us who grow cattle from calving to the plate take a great deal of pride in what we do and how we do it. We care for their health, and we make sure that they live as stress free as we can possibly make it for them. We care for limited natural resources and preserve ecosystems like the tallgrass prairie that would be gone without our attention. I don’t know how much more socially conscientious you could be.
One thing I find ironic is that those same social do-gooders and health conscientious folks don’t have a problem eating a meat alternative made in a factory with enough chemicals to fill a long label. We could play on the whole lab and factory angle from that, but I hope we don’t. Fear mongering and putting down a competitor usually hurts both parties.
Those of us who raise cattle just need to do a better job of sharing pictures and videos of how we raise our cattle. Share video of content cattle grazing on pasture or lounging in feedlot pens. Show green grass, blue sky and clean water with cows in the background. It is something we all see every day and take for granted, but our consumers need to see it. All the time I am doing this I will be enjoying my version of the impossible burger. You know – the one made from real Flint Hills beef that is impossibly good and impossible to recreate.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at glenn.brunkow@midwestmessenger.com.