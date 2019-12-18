It’s Christmas time — a time of joy, a time of renewal. I think I have made it quite clear how much I was looking forward to the holidays this year because work on the farm was as caught up as possible. However, I have been having trouble getting into the spirit of the season, and I would guess I am not the only one in agriculture who feels that way.
2019 was a rotten year for many of us. The weather was horrendous. I just did an interview with a neighboring high school student about my cattle operation for his animal science class. He asked me what my death loss was. I asked him if he meant last year or normal because the two were very different answers. Then we were faced with getting the crops planted during one of the wettest springs I have ever been through. Finally, haying season was delayed because of the spring and wet weather in the summer.
If that wasn’t enough, we faced some of the toughest markets we have ever seen. Things weren’t good before the trade war and that seemed to be the final straw for many. Our income has dropped tremendously over the past several years, and many of us are hanging on by our fingernails. I admit that when I pay all my bills and look toward the next year, things look pretty lean or even worse. That makes it hard to find the joy in much of anything.
We, in agriculture, pride ourselves in being the tough, stoic kind. We hold it all in and don’t share our fear and especially our feelings with anyone. Top that off with the nature of our business. Many of us are several generations in and it often feels like the weight of those generations are riding on our backs. Throw in families and the need to provide for them and to keep worry away from our loved ones: The pressure is crushing.
Now I am going to touch on a topic most of us in agriculture shy away from, and that is mental health and suicide. It is difficult to talk about, especially when it is about us. Unfortunately, there is a stigma that goes along with mental health; we think there is something shameful about asking for help. Often the problems compound themselves and the way out does not seem to have many good choices.
I am asking — no, I am begging — if you feel that way, please reach out for help. I understand the stress and the feeling of being alone, even when around others. There is help. I would guess every state in farm country is looking at some sort of support structure. In Kansas, the State Department of Agriculture has set up a website that has links to help both mentally and financially. I am here to tell you, there is help and there is hope. No matter what your situation is, there is a lot to live for.
Reach out to a friend, a neighbor — anyone — and get some help. Even if it is just a listening ear and kind words. I am lucky to have a circle of good friends who are willing to spend hours listening. I would also urge you to seek help professionally. If you didn’t feel right physically, you would go to a doctor — this is no different and no more embarrassing. The most important part is to get better and be there for your family.
Also, if you are the friend or neighbor of someone who is going through tough times, make sure you are there for them. Check in on them daily, if not more often. Make sure they know they can confide in you, and listen to what they are saying. The signs of trouble are often very subtle and only those close to the person might pick up on them. Don’t be afraid to intervene on their behalf and let others know. The person might be mad at you initially, but that is a small price to pay for saving a life.
Make no mistake, we are in a crisis in farm country, and honestly, it doesn’t look a lot better in the near future. I know that is not the optimistic approach I usually take but this is a time for straight talk. We must take care of ourselves and those around us. We must approach taboo subjects like mental health and suicide head on and deal with them in the open.
Whether I have met you or not, I care about everyone in agriculture. We are a family and a community. That is why we must take care of ourselves and each other. I leave this reminder to you: possessions are just stuff, even possessions that have been in our families for generations. You are more important than anything else, and others depend on you. You must be there for them. Things will get better. We will survive this one way or another, but it will take the support of our whole community.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.