It’s that time of the year. The grass is getting green and the cows are getting restless.
It is going to be a long five weeks or so until they can be out on green pasture and we can all be happy again. In the meantime, it will be nervous morning checks, fast entrances into the pasture with no gates left open and a nervous twitch every time the phone rings.
This is also the one time a year I carry my phone into church. I am sure that is OK and cows in the ditch is the same as the ox in the ditch from the Bible lesson.
I have one heifer who has decided that the electric fence will no longer hold her in. She will not be bound by the constraints of my manmade boundaries when there is perfectly good grass on the other side. We are to the point in our relationship where if she is out all I do is start driving in her direction and she runs and jumps back into the pasture.
This is all good and fine except she has got the other cows thinking and looking. I am sure that she goes back into the pasture with the smell of fresh green grass on her breath, and that is a bad influence on the others. Of course, the herd might also be telling her about what happens to cows that have boundary issues. They become a No. 4 extra value menu at McDonalds.
Saturday I was scrambling around trying to get ready to be out of town for a couple of days. In addition to hauling hay, I wanted to make sure the fences were in top working order. I did not want to get the angry call from management that the cows were out while I was gone.
I watched as the cow saw me, sprinted back to the fence and jumped back in. This time she did not completely clear the fence and got a back leg hooked. “Perfect,” I thought. “She will get shocked and maybe this will end the freelance grazing.” But she didn’t jump or wince indicating that the fence was not hot. This was funny because just the day before I had self-tested it, and I can tell you it was “make your arm tingle” hot.
I decided that I had better take the time to fix the fence before I went out of town so I would have a greater peace of mind. I walked the entire fence, checked each insulator and especially each corner. It is amazing how often the problem is a corner insulator with just a little part touching on the bottom. I got down on my hands and knees and inspected each corner. To my consternation, I could find nothing – no insulator off, no corner post touching, nothing to be shorting out the fence.
At this point, darkness was creeping in and I had two more bunches of cows to feed and check. I left with a feeling of impending doom. When I got back to the house, I told Jennifer about my woes and begged for forgiveness for the Great Cow Escape of 2020 that was surely going to happen while I was gone. Then I mentioned that she might check it again because sometimes a fresh set of eyes will see something I missed.
I believe her response was something like, “I have to do everything around here, and you owe me.” Both statements were correct and the amount I owe is growing by leaps and bounds. It’s a good thing I have a lifetime to pay it back. In any case, I left the next morning worrying about the fence and wondering what I had missed.
I didn’t have to wait long for my answer. When I got to the airport, Jennifer texted to tell me that we had no new calves or lambs, that everything was good and all livestock were in that morning. Her text ended with, “Oh, I figured out what was wrong with your fence, too.” Feeling both better and apprehensive, I texted back to ask what the problem was. “The fencer was unplugged,” was the short but very telling response.
I guess that is why she is management and I am the flunky. Each day I thank my lucky stars that I married up and that in a moment of weakness she picked me. How did the fencer get unplugged? Why did I not check to see if the fencer was unplugged? All questions that do not have good answers other than the obvious.
Once again this proves that the only thing dumber than a cow is the guy who owns them. However, I was able to go about my trip with the peace of mind knowing that the fences were all working and that I had left the ranch in better hands while I was gone than when I was at home.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at glenn.brunkow@midwestmessenger.com.