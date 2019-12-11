Christmas season is probably my favorite time of the year. I love the buildup to Christmas Day and I would even argue that the buildup and the entire Advent season is the most important part of Christmas. I confess that I cannot get enough Christmas music, especially the carols, and it often seems like I crave more of the whole feeling of the season. I can’t describe what that feeling is, but I crave more Christmas and the anticipation that comes with it.
It’s funny how our perspective of Christmas changes as we age. I remember as a child and teen being caught up in what I was going to get as a present. I would spend weeks thinking about what I wanted and making lists for Santa or my parents, and go to bed each night with dreams of what was under the tree. Christmas Eve (yes, Christmas Eve is when presents were unwrapped on our dairy farm) brought a flurry of paper and excitement. Then a feeling of “well now what?”
It’s funny those presents aren’t what I remember now. Sure, I guess I remember a few of them, like my shotgun. I still have it, but it means a whole different thing to me now that I am a parent. At the time it was the object at the top of my wish list, something I had wanted and wished for a long time. Now I see it as the sacrifice my parents made to make me happy. I am sure it was a stretch for them to afford. I don’t remember if that was a good year or a slim year on the farm, but I know it had to be a bit of a sacrifice.
For the most part, I don’t remember the gifts I received. What I remember is other things and most of them revolve around my church. I remember the Advent season and lighting the candles. One of my favorite traditions is lighting that new candle every week to count down the season. The lighting of each new candle builds the anticipation.
I remember hearing the Christmas story, and at times I could put myself in their place. I guess I probably identify the most with the shepherds. We ag people must stay together. To be honest, a lot of my memories of Christmas also center on taking care of animals and doing chores on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There was and is something special about the animals and caring for them on that day. I guess it makes it easier for me to imagine what the shepherds were thinking and doing that night.
Growing up in the church, we almost always had a children’s Christmas program, and that almost always included a reenactment of the Christmas story. As a kid, you worked your way up through the ranks of being an angel to animals to shepherds and finally the apex of your Christmas story parts, Mary and Joseph. Maybe that is why the story is so real to me, I have lived each part of it.
Without a doubt, the top memory of Christmas to me is the Christmas Eve service. Very few things move me or mean as much to me as that service on that night. There is something about joining your church family at night to sing carols and hear the Christmas story one more time. When I was a kid, I did not realize that that was the very moment we were building up to all along.
Then, to me, the very tip-top moment of the Christmas season is the singing of “Silent Night” by candlelight. Now that I am an adult and I have the ability and wisdom to look back, I realize that this is the very moment that we build ourselves up to for Christmas and the Advent season. Well, at least for me, that is the very moment — the peak, the apex of Christmas. I enjoy Christmas morning and the time with family, but the pinnacle of Christmas is singing “Silent Night.”
It’s funny how our perspective changes as we get older, and I am sure mine will continue to change if I am blessed enough to have more trips around the earth. I am glad my view has changed from one that was focused on the material to one that knows and appreciates the true meaning of Christmas. I am happy that I finally realized that the best part — the true anticipation of Christmas — is focused on my church and recreating the birth of Jesus.
I am sure that is the real meaning of Christmas — to feel, to know and to taste that same anticipation that the world knew when Christ came to earth as a baby. My hope for you is that you listen to that voice inside your heart and feel the same excitement and anticipation this Christmas season. Then it will be a season of peace and joy.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.