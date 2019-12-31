Grim outlook for spring flood conditions

Trouble lies ahead for Midwestern farmers and ranchers in the new year.
During a weather outlook seminar at the Nebraska Power Farming Show Dec. 10, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension climatologist Al Dutcher put the warning out to producers — hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.
“At some point,” Dutcher said, “we’re going to pay for all of this excessive moisture that we’ve had.”
And that may happen sooner rather than later — the “perfect storm” for more spring flooding has already begun.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the odds are stacked against the Missouri River Basin right now. NOAA’s Winter 2019 Precipitation Outlook reported wetter than normal soils going into winter, as well as favorable conditions for more-than-usual precipitation this winter.
With the soils saturated and record-high river levels going into winter, the Midwest is primed for spring flooding. All it may take to tip the scales is a cold, snowy season.
“It really boils down to the conditions that exist when the event itself occurs,” Dutcher said.
Unfortunately, with the lack of an El Niño or La Niña to assist climatologists in predicting this winter’s weather patterns, it’s impossible to know with any certainty if those conditions will manifest before spring.
Due to the current unknowns, NOAA released several warnings in its report, cautioning the potential for the following conditions throughout winter and spring:
- Rivers freezing above flood stage
- Freezing of overland flooding
- Longterm soil damage
- Widespread ice jams, including on some rivers that are not usually affected by ice jams
- Widespread record flooding again next spring
- Delay or prevention of crop planting
“The northern half of Nebraska, I just don’t see how they’re going to see this spring without some (flooding) issues,” Dutcher said. “It’s not going to take only one or two inches of rain and then we’re right back in the same boat.”
As for flooding to the south, it’s a waiting game that all Midwesterners living below the Interstate 80 corridor are playing together.
“If we come out of February relatively unscathed and don’t pile a bunch of snow up and then throw a rain event on top of that snow, we’ll be in pretty good shape,” Dutcher said. “My concern right now is we’re getting some cold air and we’re starting to freeze the ground up. The question is, did we drive a lot of frost in that ground or did we get enough warm-up between these (fall weather) events to keep the frost at bay for the better part until we can lay a good foundation of snow on it?”
The climatologist added that it’s primarily the storm systems originating in the southwest that need to be watched carefully in the coming months, as they bring the most significant precipitation. If the ground is frozen deep when a southwestern storm arrives — as was the case in March — Dutcher said, “Katy, bar the door.”
“We’ve already seen one (bomb cyclone) this year,” Dutcher said. “Based on the strength of the storm systems we’ve been seeing, my expectation is that we’ll see one, and probably up to three more of these type of events.
“If it’s going to occur here in southern Nebraska, most likely it’s going to be in that February-March timeframe.”
His red flag was tempered with cautious optimism though, as he added that future storm systems wouldn’t necessarily hit Nebraska. Two snow systems on the eastern seaboard this year have been close to bomb cyclone development, he said.
Dutcher added that despite the increasing regularity of these expansive weather events, the catastrophic situation surrounding the March 2019 bomb cyclone isn’t necessarily on tap to make a return in 2020, either.
“It was just an exceptionally extreme event in relation to what other bomb cyclones we’ve seen in this region,” he said, commenting on the March disaster. Massive flooding was due to a combination of circumstances, he said, listing frozen ground, high snowpack, and elevational differences topped with a monstrous weather event.
A lot of the blame can also be laid on the position of the March system, which was very low-lying with extremely high winds speeds.
“If this was over warm tropical water, this would have easily been a Category 3-plus-type system, simply because of how wound up this system was,” Dutcher said.
Based on growing weather patterns, however, it seems Midwesterners have good reason to beware the Ides of March these days. There’s just no way to know if March 2019 is the new normal.
“That’s the big uncertainty,” Dutcher said, “will this pattern continue, or will it intensify?”
Katy Moore can be reached at katy.moore@lee.net.