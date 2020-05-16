STANTON, Iowa — Mike Mead was done planting corn and getting a good start on soybeans May 1. A few days later, the Southwest Iowa farmer’s 2020 crop was in the ground.
“I can’t recall having both corn and beans both done this early,” he said May 6. “It went pretty quickly.”
Mead said he started planting near Stanton in Montgomery County April 25.
“That’s a pretty normal time to get started planting corn. I’m hesitant to plant corn too early,” he said. “Getting beans planted that early is unusual. Last year we didn’t finish up until the second week of May.”
Mead, who uses a basic corn/soybean rotation on his farm, said soil conditions were very good when he started planting. He used vertical tillage over his corn stalk ground prior to planting beans.
He said while subsoil moisture was very good, the topsoil was a little dry.
“On the last day I planted soybeans, I set the planting depth a little further because the topsoil was pretty dry,” Mead said. “We could use some rain around here.”
He said there were still planters rolling in his area, but most were working quickly to beat the rain in the forecast.
“I’m very pleased with how things went this year,” Mead says. “Last year was good early, and then it got wet. Things worked much better this year.”