Tours explore managing-water approaches

Tours at six Wisconsin locations will highlight how vastly different businesses sustainably manage water. On Sept. 21 participants will tour Miltrim Farms Inc., ginseng-producer Ross Ginseng and Bull Falls Brewery, Wausau's oldest micro-brewery. On Sept. 22 attendees will tour Jennie-O Turkey, Four Mile Creek Dairy and Viresco, a leader in renewable energy.
In addition to lunch and in-depth discussions, bus travel will be provided. The bus will return by 4 p.m. each day from the departure sites.
• 8 a.m. Sept. 21 -- departure from Bull Falls Brewery, 901 E. Thomas St., Wausau, Wisconsin
• 9 a.m. Sept. 22 -- departure from Barron County Extension Office, 330 E. La Salle Ave., Barron, Wisconsin
The tours are a collaboration between Professional Dairy Producers®, University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms®, the Wisconsin Counties Association and the Wisconsin Towns Association. Visit www.pdpw.org/programs or contact mail@pdpw.org 800-947-7379 for more information.