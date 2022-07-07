Toys reflect county heritage

People are also reading…
The 2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days commemorative toys are a 1/64th scale Meyer’s 8126RT Forage Box Set including a forage trailer and truck-mounted box. The boxes reflect Clark County-based Meyer Manufacturing Corporation. Alvin Meyer patented the False-Endgate box in 1951, which was later redesigned to become what is believed to be the first-ever self-unloading forage box. The 8100RT BOSS can now be seen across the country.
The 2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is being held July 12-14 at Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions, N7779 County Highway K, just south of Loyal, Wisconsin. Visit www.wifarmtechdays.org for more information.