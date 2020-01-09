The day-to-day aspects of running a dairy operation are complex in and of themselves, from maintaining a healthy herd to dealing with commodity-price fluctuations. But it’s equally important for operators to keep a close watch on issues that affect long-term prospects – including financial benchmarking, setting goals and developing management skills.
Track correct financial metrics – Making sound business decisions and managing near- and long-term operational strategies involves a deep understanding of a dairy’s finances. That begins with keeping the correct financial records.
Maintaining financial records for tax purposes is important but it doesn’t tell the complete story of an operation. For example it doesn’t take into account cash spent to grow feed or breeding inventory, loss of inventory or unpaid feed bills. On the other hand managerial financial reporting provides the necessary information to make sound financial decisions such as capital purchases or changes to the operation. If a land purchase is being considered, for example, the effects it could have on the cash flow or balance sheet also need to be considered. So does a potential correction in land values and how that would impact the dairy’s overall financial position.
Sound financial reporting is critical when seeking to gain efficiencies, particularly when commodities are depressed. Borrowing isn’t always an option. To operate as efficiently as possible it’s imperative to know the dairy’s cost of production, operating expenses and working-capital position.
A financial dashboard can be a great tool to clarify an operation’s financial position. Metrics could include several items.
- Include production numbers and efficiency parameters such as pounds of milk shipped per day per cow, somatic-cell count, cull rate and pregnancy rate.
- Include cost of production including cost to produce a hundredweight of milk and calculations on a trend basis. They should be broken down by major costs such as feed, labor, replacement costs and more.
- Include the current cash position and specifically how much available credit and cash is currently on hand.
- Include market-position reports – know the percentage of production price protected at the levels at which they’re protected. Understand how much is currently open and the current blended price – amount hedged, insured and open, and which options are selected – compared to cost of production.
A producer’s financial dashboard should be a tool that enables quick decision-making when opportunities arise. It should assist in managing goals and providing feedback with a focus on replicating the good and improving the bad.
Set goals – No matter the plans a producer has for their operation, whether it’s buying the 40 acres next door or installing robotic milking systems, it’s important to hold early and honest conversations with the financial partner involved. A financial adviser should be able to provide a clear understanding of the dairy’s current position and the financial support needed to move forward.
At a minimum producers should hold year-end reviews with their financial partners. Be prepared to answer certain questions and provide detailed documentation to support an analysis of the operation.
- Detail current results – It’s essential to include an accurate and detailed balance sheet with all open account balances – detailed and dated – along with details of any lease obligations. A best practice is to compare actual results to projections.
- Give a projection for the next operating cycle with clear assumptions and details. Be sure to make the numbers relevant and measurable on a frequent basis.
- Include a focus on cost control and efficiency gains. It’s important to know what the operation is doing to improve margins so it can continue in the event of a sustained downturn. Making changes that impact the bottom line is what matters. Consider what technology investments can add to the bottom line.
From there, with every opportunity that arises to further invest in the operation, ask the following key questions.
- How will an investment affect cost of production?
- Will an investment make the business more efficient?
- How will an investment affect leverage ratio?
Build management skills – All the questions listed require strong management skills; it’s always a good idea to constantly improve in that area. Strong management skills can lead to the adoption of new ideas and foster an environment of continual improvement.
Based on experience in the industry I believe the traits that make for an above-average dairy farm manager include the following three elements.
- Strong production-management skills — Passionate about performance and consistent with the details, strong production managers focus on cow comfort and care at a level more than most managers. They are also able to transfer their passion and attention to detail to employees through coaching and mentoring.
- Strong risk-management skills — A strong manager is aware of the risks that affect the operation. He or she has put a plan in place to manage them, including risks associated with crops and feed, livestock management, workforce, the environment and price.
- Strong proactive – not reactive – planning skills — Strong managers handle the “what ifs” better than others because they have a plan to deal with contingencies.
Operations that couldn’t survive in the past ranked at the bottom; they were the least-efficient production managers. But in the most recent cycle those who couldn’t survive were merely those with weaker financial-management skills. The operators who adapt and continually improve in that area are the producers who are most likely to remain in the industry for the long term.