Transitions

I always love to watch the tractors head up and down the country roads of my town this time of year.
There always seems to be something that needs to be done so everybody looks like they’re in a hurry.
I think it’s funny to watch this transition.
One of the things we were running around trying to get done was our silage. At the end of all of this running around, it resulted in a big, beautiful, green pile of silage.
My dad has been in the tractor working on building the silage pile.
Another thing that has come from lots of running around is CRP haying finally starting to wrap up in our county.
And I’m happy to say I’ve done some running around of my own.
I’ve just got myself moved into college at South Dakota State University and my classes start on Monday.
It’s taken lots of running around trying to get everything in line to be ready for my classes to start, but I’m ready for them now.
Looking for all kinds of scholarship opportunities has become my new favorite pastime. It seemed like going to college really snuck up on me.
Another thing that’s coming up very quickly is the South Dakota State Fair. I’m very excited to be showing my Hereford heifer and my breeding lamb to see how far they can go. I’m also very excited for the shopping, rides, and the food of course. But after we’ve had all of our fun at the fair, it’s time to get back to our everyday lives and the next thing we have to do is run around a lot of run around.
The next thing on our plate will be getting some yearlings out to sell them soon. We will also need to be preconditioning some calves for weaning soon and getting all of their booster shots in.
I hope everyone’s getting back into their school schedules and getting ready for the end of the crop season and beginning of the calving season which will be here before we know it. There always seems to be something to be running around about.