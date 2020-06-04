Transported calves are subject to a series of stresses – stresses that would challenge even a mature immune system. Stresses associated with transport are commingling, resocialization, nutrient disruption, dehydration and heat. Most transported cattle in the United States are younger than one year of age. At a minimum they have underdeveloped immune systems making them more susceptible to diseases.
The stresses of transport require a calf’s immune system to activate during or immediately following the ride. Immune-system responses require glucose. A transported calf has no access to feed during the ride and, therefore, can become hypoglycemic. The transported calf’s body now has two competing needs for glucose, maintenance-growth and the immune system.
Compounding the problem is the fact the calf must re-acclimate upon its arrival, meaning it must be offered nutrition, be able to locate it and be willing to eat or drink it. The stars must align for all those things to happen in a timely fashion or the calf will continue to have glucose deficiency and negative energy balance.
It's critical we reduce stress factors as quickly as possible. Here are some practices that will help.
- Address hydration needs upon arrival by delivering an electrolyte solution formulated at an optimal osmolarity. That allows for rapid gut emptying and faster water absorption.
- Facilitate the animals’ thermal regulation. If they're cold, provide bedding or even a heat lamp – especially if they're moving into cold conditions. Use shade, fans or misters in the event of excessively warm conditions.
- End the period of nutrient disruption by providing an appropriate meal. That may mean a milk feeding for a young calf or a meal consisting of highly digestible fiber for a more mature animal. Ensure that an acidotic state isn’t induced from a carbohydrate-dense, calorie-rich meal.
While we can't alleviate all stresses when we transport calves, properly managing them as they recover is critical to their long-term success.