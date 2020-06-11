If there’s a definition for “typical family farm” the team members at Tri-Fecta Farms would say they don’t fit that description. And that’s okay. As recent nominees for the Outstanding Young Farmer award, the dairy’s management style is clearly working for them.
Three siblings farm in partnership – Kari Gribble, Nick Schultz and Katy Schultz. They credit their parents, Keven and Cheryl Schultz, for encouraging them to pursue college and work off the farm before committing to full-time work on the dairy.
Gribble and her brother entered a partnership while Katy Schultz was still in high school. They started with a loan of 20 cows from their parents – a loan that was eventually paid back.
“Our parents understood that when you have some skin in the game you make better choices,” Gribble said. “And it’s true. You’re more motivated to succeed.”
A few years later, after buying and selling steers to earn money, Katy Schultz was ready to invest in the home farm. It was then she became the third partner. The delegating of roles sorted out rather seamlessly, based on natural inclinations.
Gribble lives more than an hour from the farm. She works full-time as assistant vice-president of enrollment management for Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin. She oversees all financial and legal components of the farm. Also she serves as the communications hub for conversations with insurance agents and financial lenders, and leads strategic goal development.
Nick Schultz handles all field, crop and shop functions as well as grain marketing. He also coordinates logistics associated with the farm’s custom-operating entity.
Katy Schultz takes responsibility for “everything with a heartbeat,” managing the health, growth, care – and contentment – of animals and employees. She’s also the point person for determining each day’s to-do list; she delegates appropriate team members to specific tasks.
One of the guiding principles at Tri-Fecta is taking good care of their employees.
“We’re focused on our people and what’s best for them,” said Schultz, who prioritizes conversation with them so they feel more like family than hired labor. “We also have a daily goal for all work to be finished by 5 p.m. so we can all be home for dinner with our families.”
Keeping animals as comfortable as possible is just as important, she said. Calves are raised in groups as soon as all newborn calf-care protocols are met. They stay with their pen mates until they are confirmed pregnant.
“We were raising calves in groups before it was cool,” she said. “We saw that when they’re grouped together they follow each other’s behavior, including starting to drink water and eat grain. And they enjoy being together; calves are social animals.”
They saw a health benefit for the calves, plus there was significant time and energy savings for their employees.
“We do things here that not everyone does,” she said. “Our first concern is the wellbeing of our animals and employees.”
Another key to the farm’s success is diversification. For the past several years the family has been custom-growing and selling crops for neighbors. Nick Schultz coordinates schedules and conversations; his team offers neighbors an “a-la carte” approach. Each customer chooses the variety to be planted and which fertilizer to be applied along with other details. The producer also has the option to harvest or to rely on the Schultz crew to handle it.
Custom-cropping gives the Tri-Fecta team an opportunity to collaborate with community members and fellow farmers. Being a good neighbor is vital; their farm property is surrounded by non-farm neighborhoods. It’s directly north of Fox Lake, one of Wisconsin’s best-10 fishing lakes.
When farming the land at Tri-Fecta, the family’s emphasis on efficiency has brought the caretaking of land and water to a whole new level, the siblings said. They commonly use global-positioning-system-powered programs to their advantage, whether to apply site-specific nutrients or precisely indicate the location of rocks that need to be removed. Using those technologies ensures less wasted time, unnecessary soil amendments and fewer passes on the land.
“Efficiency is king,” Nick Schultz said. “We’re the caretakers of the cows and land. It’s our responsibility to take care of them as best we can.”
The family has long embraced learning from others. On a dairy tour Nick and Katy Schultz attended several years ago, they were introduced to PDPW. After learning valuable information from the tour as well as from several dairy producers in attendance, participating in PDPW programs has become a routine part of their success strategy.
“There are plenty of ag publications that do a good job educating us about all sorts of topics,” Gribble said. “What I like about PDPW is that it gives me a chance to select for a specific program at a specific time. This helps me in my busy schedule.”
Katy Schultz said, “You’ve got to surround yourself with people who are smarter than you and never be afraid to ask questions.”
Gribble said, “We can’t be good at everything, but we’re good at asking for help – and looking for partners to collaborate with.”
Visit www.facebook.com/TriFectaFarmsFamilyMarket for more information.