A good opportunity for corn

Corn

Corn closed the week half a cent higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn export inspections, for the week ending Nov. 17 were 19.5 million bushels, down slightly from the previous week's 21.1 million bushels and well below last year's same-week exports of 32.5 million bushels. Through the first 11 full weeks of the 2022 and 2023 marketing year, cumulative corn export inspections of 216 million bushels are down 30% from last year's 308 million and are the second lowest of the last 10 years, being only marginally above 2019-2020's 197 million bushels at this time - a year which ultimately saw total exports reach just 1.776 billion bushels. Corn export inspections will need to average roughly 44.1 million bushels per week through the end of next August, nearly identical to last year's 45.2 million bushels per week average from this point forward.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production rose to

1,041, 000 barrels per day in the week ending Nov. 18, up from 1,011,000 the previous week, but down from 1,079,000 barrels per day in the same week last year. U.S. ethanol stocks rose to 22.8 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 18, up from 21.3 million the previous week and up from 20.2 million the previous year. This was the largest year over year increase in stocks in 10 weeks.

Strategy and outlook

A test of technical support should be a good buying opportunity as seasonal strength and tight basis levels will provide support.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 6 cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 4 million bushels of soybeans to China.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean export inspections last week were 85.6 million bushels, maintaining a seasonally strong pace and were up modestly from the previous week's 72.2 million bushels but below last year's same-week exports of 92.5 million bushels. Through the first 11 weeks of 2022-2023, cumulative export inspections of 629 million bushels are down nearly 11% from last year's 703 million and are the third lowest of the last nine years for mid-November, above only the two trade war years of 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 during the period. In order to reach the USDA's 2.045 billion bushel export projection, soybean exports will need to average roughly 33.1 million bushels per week through the end of next August, nearly identical to last year's 33.5 million per week average from this point forward.

Strategy and outlook

Tight stocks suggest little room for error but Brazil is expected to plant a record 105.5 million acres this fall and will undercut U.S. exports in January. Commercials are bullish and large specs hold a very small percentage of the open interest. This is bullish.

Wheat

For the week, Chicago wheat closed 27.75 cents lower, Kansas City wheat closed 14.25 cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 9.25 cents lower. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. wheat exports last week were 10.3 million bushels and were actually the best in six weeks, which isn't saying much as wheat exports averaged a mere 6.3 million bushels per week over the previous five weeks. Year ago exports this week were minimal, as well at 7.1 million bushels. Cumulative wheat export inspections of 378 million bushels are slightly below last year's 386 million, now nearly halfway through the 2022-2023 marketing year, and will require shipments to average roughly 13.1 million bushels per week through the end of next May to reach the USDA's 775 million bushel exports projection versus last year's 12.8 million per week average from this point forward.

U.S. winter wheat conditions were unchanged at 32% good/excellent versus 33% expected, 32% last week and 44% last year.

Strategy and outlook

Commercials are buying and large spec open interest is at a low. A rally off weekly technical support could be very bullish.

Live and feeder cattle

Live cattle closed 57 cents lower while feeder cattle closed $1.55 lower.

Fed cattle cash trade has occurred in the north at $157. Moderate volumes traded in the south at $155 which is $3 to $4 higher than last week’s trade.

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,327 head offered for sale and 459 head of cattle sold at $155-$155.25.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 3 pounds from last week at 925 pounds, which is 6 pounds above last year.

The weekly export sales report has net beef sales of 12,900 metric tons for 2022, 4,000 metric tons for 2023 with shipments of 17,300 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies in 2022 and into 2023.

Lean hogs

Lean hogs closed the week $1.22 lower.

In the monthly cold storage report, total red meat supplies in freezers were down 4% from the previous month but up 11% from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were down 3% from the previous month but up 8% last year. Frozen pork supplies were down 5% from the previous month but up 16% from last year. Stocks of pork bellies were up 10% from last month and up 246% from last year.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending Nov. 23 has weights at 284.4 pounds versus 283.8 pounds last week and 290.4 pounds last year.

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales of 45,800 metric tons for 2022, 4,400 metric tons for 2023 with shipments of 3,200 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.