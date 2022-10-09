A long overdue vacation

After several years of going nowhere, we decided it was time to go somewhere. So we took the camper van out of the barn, cleaned it up, bribed our son to come and keep the animals and vegetables company, and headed over to the Big Horns in Wyoming.

We took the freeway as far as Gillette, and then headed north on a two-lanealong the edge of the coal mines, through some fairly desolate ranchlands, then along Clear Creek (a tributary to the Powder River) with irrigated rows of alfalfa and corn on one side of the road and drought-blasted scrub on the other.

After a night at a somewhat derelict KOA campground, we drove into the mountains early in the morning. Despite a smoky haze from the western wildfires, our route was as scenic as advertised and we had fun taking a few short hikes and eating at a small town café.

Along one stretch of road, we noticed a large set of corrals filled with sheep. Pickup trucks and big rigs were parked or idling nearby, and we eventually figured out that the ranchers were gathering up the herds that had summered in the mountain pastures. Soon we noticed trailers with horses being hauled up the steep inclines, and big rig cattle trailers winding up the passes. A local told us that it had snowed a few days earlier, so the cattlemen and sheep farmers were on the go. To get a glimpse of this tremendous undertaking – organizing all the equipment, hauling the horses, rounding up all the animals in the vast high country meadows, loading them up and then the slow and agonizing descent through the switchbacks and hairpin curves – was pretty impressive to me.

On day three of our excursion, we decided to leave the Big Horns and drive north towards the Yellowstone River in eastern Montana before heading to Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota. We set out on a route along to the Little Bighorn River, with the common regional arrangement of the river, irrigated crops, the railroad line and our two-lane road. Off and on at some distance away the interstate highway, with its cars and trucks racing along, came into view.

We followed the Little Bighorn all the way to its confluence with the Yellowstone. Corn, alfalfa, barley (I think) and sugar beets made up most of the row crops, and irrigation was why they existed. When we reached the confluence, the Little Bighorn was barely flowing – it was used up.

It was the same pattern along the Yellowstone – river, crops, railroad, road and highway. Farmers were in the fields harvesting sugar beets; the corn was mostly still standing; and the alfalfa/hay crops were mostly bailed. Some hay ground was still being irrigated for another possible cutting, but the season was ending. We saw some cattle in the unharvested sugar beet fields and wondered if the farmer let them in to eat the tops or if they had broken in.

Of course, big herds of cattle were scattered throughout the dryland fields above the river valleys. We saw some beat-down fields, but most still seemed to have at least some available feed for the widely scattered livestock.

We drove most of the scenic loop in Theodore Roosevelt National Park as soon as we arrived. The last part of the loop was closed because it had been washed out by flooding two years ago and still wasn’t repaired. Now, like most of the ground we covered, the area was in drought and the Little Missouri was a pitiful trickle through the park. My husband didn’t think any fish would survive the winter when the puddles froze.

That day, however, the skies turned cloudy and a few sprinkles of rain teased tourists and ranchers alike. Rain was in the forecast, so next morning we turned south towards home. We drove past harvested wheat fields, dried out corn fields and lots of beef on the hoof. When we reached the Hills, the thunderheads were piling up. We turned into our place and unloaded. The end of our vacation was perfect, because a few hours later three storms brought us two inches of rain!